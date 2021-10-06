Bloodiest version of the Hulk comes back to life in new Spider-Man comic book
The magazine Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads No. 3, released by Marvel in the US, resurrected an obscure version of the Hulk that many thought she was missing. The story follows Spider-Man strolling through the Crossroads, which crosses dimensions, alongside Bruce Banner.
Warning: spoilers to follow!
The duo in this issue is in the World of Dinosaurs, and Banner has the Stone Norn Asgardiana on her forehead. The mysterious artifact so far only kept him from transforming into the Hulk. During the adventure, while the Spider is busy hunting Moon Girl and the Demon-Dinosaur, Banner was captured by the Killer-Folk people, who want to use him in a ritual to revive a spider-shaped entity.
But Banner resists, and in the process, releases the Hulk of Guilt, a disgusting version of the hero that emerged in 513448 by Peter David and Dale Keown, classic creative duo who helped to popularize Verdão.
Image: Reproduction/Marvel
But what is it anyway? It emerged in a story arc with a trip into Bruce Banner’s subconscious and is a reflection of the abusive childhood suffered at the hands of his father, Brian, who also troubled Rebecca, the boy’s mother. Therefore, the monster is the psychic manifestation of Bruce’s guilt and regrets in relation to his father at this period of his life. Combined with the gamma factor in his body, he visually appears as a killer beast.
Now, it remains to be seen how the animal will do when it encounters Spider-Man. He, in turn, will have to find a way to put it back somewhere safe in Bruce Banner’s mind.
Source: CBR
