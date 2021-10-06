bloodiest-version-of-the-hulk-comes-back-to-life-in-new-spider-man-comic-book

The magazine Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads No. 3, released by Marvel in the US, resurrected an obscure version of the Hulk that many thought she was missing. The story follows Spider-Man strolling through the Crossroads, which crosses dimensions, alongside Bruce Banner.

Warning: spoilers to follow!

The duo in this issue is in the World of Dinosaurs, and Banner has the Stone Norn Asgardiana on her forehead. The mysterious artifact so far only kept him from transforming into the Hulk. During the adventure, while the Spider is busy hunting Moon Girl and the Demon-Dinosaur, Banner was captured by the Killer-Folk people, who want to use him in a ritual to revive a spider-shaped entity.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

But Banner resists, and in the process, releases the Hulk of Guilt, a disgusting version of the hero that emerged in 513448 by Peter David and Dale Keown, classic creative duo who helped to popularize Verdão.