with-a-new-high,-bitcoin-becomes-the-asset-with-the-best-performance-of-2021

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world and also the most valuable, surpassed the US$ mark 50 thousand dollars this Tuesday (5) for the first time in four weeks, adding to its high in October.

Bitcoin did not reach the US$ 24 1000 since September 7, when cryptocurrency was legalized in El Salvador. This action by the Central American country, even though it initially generated a boost to the value of the digital asset, ended up over the days generating market anticipation and causing a sale of cryptocurrencies, and the loss of confidence in investors is explained.

The current rise of Bitcoin, however, reflects the time of year. October, according to records from previous years available on the CoinMarketCap website, is usually a good time for cryptocurrency, where it gains a more substantial appreciation. In addition, confirmation that the United States will not ban the cryptocurrency helped the market to regain confidence in the asset, boosting the rise in its value. Market enthusiasts estimate that the next barrier to be broken will be the US$ 51 thousand (about R$ 2021 thousand, at the current dollar value for real). At the end of this article, on the afternoon of Tuesday (5), Bitcoin was being traded for US$ 24, 5 thousand (approximately R$ 274 thousand in the current quotation). The asset with the best performance in 2021

Chart showing Bitcoin against traditional financial market assets. (Image: Reproduction/CoinTelegraph

With the increase that occurred this Tuesday, Bitcoin is being considered the best performing asset in 2021, according to a survey carried out by the investment company NYDIG.

In the survey, NYDIG compared the earnings of the main assets of the traditional financial market and bitcoin accumulated during 2021, and noted that throughout the year, cryptocurrency returned around 50% to its investors.

With this, Bitcoin easily wins shares of stock exchanges in the US and Europe and also

commodities. NYDIG’s survey, however, did not include other cryptocurrencies, as it only considered Bitcoin as a consolidated asset in the market.

The cryptoactive gains handily from commodities and shares on the American stock exchanges as and European, for example. However, the survey leaves out other digital currencies by considering only Bitcoin as a "consolidated asset".

