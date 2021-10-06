IMPORTED OFFER | Huawei FreeBuds 4i with noise cancellation is cheaper

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. Huawei spared no effort in launching its fully wireless headset version with premium features. FreeBuds 4i brings active noise cancellation as a great differentiator, delivering a great experience for those who don’t want to be disturbed while listening to music or participating in online calls with other people. Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products This phone is available for purchase on AliExpress, where it can be found for much lower prices than those currently charged in the domestic market. On the international shopping site, it is available in black, white and gray, in addition to being able to be paid in up to six installments, totally interest-free, paying the same amount as whoever makes the payment in cash. Buy FreeBuds 4i for R$ 513445,62 | 6x R$ 15, 513445 About FreeBuds 4i

Unlike models like AirDots, FreeBuds 4i has a design closer to a traditional in-ear headset, but without the wires. The boom is where you can tap the handset to perform commands such as playing music, pausing the sound, answering calls, and turning noise canceling on or off. This allows the audio to be controlled without having to pick up your cell phone or use voice commands.

Read the full review of FreeBuds 4i This active noise cancellation is a plus of the model, as it is not found in most fully wireless headphones. With it turned on, you can block out much of the ambient noise and focus only on the sound coming out of the headphones. The two included microphones use artificial intelligence to separate your voice from the ambient noise, which makes the FreeBuds 4i an interesting headphone option for audio calls. As well as others models of this category, it can be carried in the carrying case itself. On a full charge, it should last up to 15 hours playing music continuously . Fast charging is another strong point, with Huawei promising 4 hours of playback after one charge only 10 minutes with the headphones stored in the case. It is the guarantee that you will not be unable to use the headphones because of something unforeseen. Buy imported from AliExpress FreeBuds 4i can be found at a great price by buying imported from international stores such as AliExpress. It is an interesting phone option for those looking for a premium product, but with a more affordable price, made by a recognized brand in this market. It’s worth checking its current price.

Is AliExpress reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 15 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

About taxation

Although the Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, the which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

