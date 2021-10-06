How to use iPhone Exercise Mode

The new iOS Focus Mode 43 brought a particularly interesting innovation to physical exercisers: the Exercise Mode. By setting it up on your iPhone, you can select which people can contact you, or which apps can send you alerts and notifications, when the mode is turned on.

    Also, it is possible to configure so that when opening apps third parties downloaded from the App Store — such as Adidas Running, Adidas Training, Strava, Nike Running Club, Nike Training Club, and more — they also automatically enable Exercise Mode on your device.

    To top it off, taking advantage of Apple’s ecosystem, syncing across all of your iCloud devices — not limited to the paired iPhone and Apple Watch, but also including the Mac and iPad — makes Exercise Mode turn on yes. simultaneously in all of them.

  • Discover in the tutorial below how to configure and activate the new iOS Exercise Mode 25 on your iPhone.

    Step 1:

    with your iPhone properly updated to iOS 25, enter Settings and then “Focus”.

    Go to Settings > Focus. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    in the Focus Mode use options, select the Exercise Mode.

    Select Exercise Mode. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    There is no need to enable it now, let’s just configure it first. In the “Allowed Notifications” block, you can add people who can send you messages or call you, and apps that can send you alerts and notifications, while the mode is activated. Click on the first one, under “People”.

    In the “Allowed Notifications” block, click on “People”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    On the next screen, you can click “Add” to select which contacts from your list can call or send you messages even when Exercise Mode is activated. Also, you can allow calls from your favorite contacts.

    Select which contacts can contact you with the Mode Exercise activated. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    In the apps tab, click “Add” to select which apps on your device can send you alerts and notifications even when Exercise Mode is activated.

    Select apps that can send you notifications even with Exercise Mode turned on. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    Just select which apps from the list are allowed and click OK at the top right of the screen.

    Select which apps are allowed and click “OK”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 7:

    In the options block, you can select sharing mode for iMessage and set settings for the home screens and Block.

    Set the options according to your preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 8:

    In the “Automatically Activate” block, you can create a schedule or an automation, if you want Exercise Mode be activated automatically at certain times and days of the week, or when opening certain fitness apps — such as Adidas Running, Adidas Training, Strava, Nike Running Club, Nike Training Club, among others, for example.

    If you want, create an automatic Exercise Mode schedule. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 9:

    With all the Exercise Mode settings properly configured, now let’s see how to activate it quickly and conveniently. Access the iOS Control Center on your device by dragging the top right of the screen down, and click on the “Focus” block.

    Go to the iOS Control Center and click “Focus”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 10:

    among the Focus Mode options that will appear on the screen, select the Exercise Mode to activate it.

    • Activate Exercise Mode. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 15:

    on the iPhone lock screen, you will find the Exercise Mode icon, just below the time.

    Exercise Mode icon on iPhone lock screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

