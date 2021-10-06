how-to-use-iphone-exercise-mode

The new iOS Focus Mode 43 brought a particularly interesting innovation to physical exercisers: the Exercise Mode. By setting it up on your iPhone, you can select which people can contact you, or which apps can send you alerts and notifications, when the mode is turned on.

Also, it is possible to configure so that when opening apps third parties downloaded from the App Store — such as Adidas Running, Adidas Training, Strava, Nike Running Club, Nike Training Club, and more — they also automatically enable Exercise Mode on your device.

To top it off, taking advantage of Apple’s ecosystem, syncing across all of your iCloud devices — not limited to the paired iPhone and Apple Watch, but also including the Mac and iPad — makes Exercise Mode turn on yes. simultaneously in all of them.