looking-kindle,-kobo-announces-sage-and-libra-2-with-stylus-pen-support

A few days after Amazon introduced new models of the popular Kindle Paperwhite line, one of the retail giant’s main competitors presents its own digital book readers (e-readers) in the international market .

The new Sage and Libra 2 were introduced by Kobo with screen improvements for more comfortable reading, new features that include support for speakers and Bluetooth headphones for reading. audiobooks, in addition to stylus pen support for taking notes while reading in Kobo Sage.

Kobo Libra 2: the successor to Libra H2O (Image: Reproduction/Kobo)

The new Libra 2 arrives as the direct successor of Libra H2O , which despite having the formula of the chemical compound removed from the name, remains waterproof as we all hope thanks to the IPX8 certificate.

The screen has a size of 7 inches, E-Ink technology with anti-glare panel, in addition 32 GB of internal storage and USB-C connector for charging and data transfer.

Among the Libra 2’s main highlights are its design very similar to Amazon’s Kindle Oasis, with a thicker side edge to hold the e-reader with just one hand, ensuring greater comfort.

(Image: Reproduction/Kobo)

The digital book reader also has lighting adjustment and temperature control, allowing you to make the screen warmer and orange to ensure even greater comfort during reading. the longer ones.

The Libra 2 supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to listen to audiobooks through headphones.