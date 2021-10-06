procon-sp-notifies-whatsapp-about-“blackout”-and-fine-could-reach-r$-10.7-million

Facebook’s problems apparently didn’t end with the return of its services. Procon-SP, on Tuesday (5), announced that it will notify the company due to the unavailability of WhatsApp on Monday (4), for more than seven hours.

Procon-SP claims that many people suffered losses due to the unavailability of WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, and that only in very severe cases, such as earthquakes, would the company be exempt from liability.

The notification from Procon-SP was sent on Tuesday (5), and questions the reasons that made the “blackout” happen. Procon-SP also stated that the social network can be fined for any moral and material damages, in amounts that can reach R$ , 7 million.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, in a statement about the notification, states that “internal failures do not exempt the responsibility of the service provider”. Finally, he warns that consumers who feel harmed by the unavailability of the application should wait for the information given by WhatsApp to the agency, which, depending, can lead to compensation. The “blackout” of Facebook10

Facebook services, including Instagram and WhatsApp failed in the early afternoon of Monday Thursday (4) and became inaccessible to many users around the world. For over seven hours, all platforms, when accessed, returned error codes. Currently, all of the company’s apps have already been resumed.

Facebook, still on the night of the incident, released a note explaining what happened to its services. According to the statement, platform configuration changes carried out by the company’s engineering teams ended up causing changes in the routes that directed traffic to the company’s servers.

The note explains that this problem with the traffic ended up causing a ripple effect on the platform’s connections, paralyzing all Facebook services.

Finally, Facebook explains in the statement that no information from users of its services was compromised during the instability , and that the problem was entirely technical in the control part of the company.

O

Canaltech

contacted Facebook asking about the notification, but until this report was published they still hadn’t responded. The story will be updated as soon as the statement becomes available.

Source: Value, Value Invests