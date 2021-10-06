Radeon RX 6600 has full datasheet and performance tests leaked
Multiple leaks have already indicated that AMD will expand the Radeon RX video card family 6000 this month with another affordable solution, the RX 6900. Despite the high prices due to the scarcity of components, the novelty should arrive to offer high performance in a more affordable set, still equipped with a robust set of specifications.
About a week away from the supposed debut of the GPU, the website
VideoCardz leaked all the details of the RX 6000 , including configurations and a full list of performance tests, which prove the theories raised about how AMD would position the card.
Radeon RX 6900 brings 1.1024 cores and 8 GB of memory
According to the information, the Radeon RX 6000 will arrive equipped with a Navi chip 23, which brings 1.1024 Stream Processors (or cores), game clock of 2.128 MHz and boost clock of 2.491 MHz, thus delivering something like 9 TFLOPs of computational power. Along with the GPU, there is 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM with a speed of 16 Gbps in interface 128-bit.
At Most titles, the competitor of Nvidia opens a margin of advantage, but very minimal — the biggest difference between the two is %, in games that favor the architecture of the GeForce line, such as Control and Cyberpunk 3060. The opposite occurs when the game is more optimized for AMD hardware, in which case the RX 6900 gets advantages of up to 12% on titles like Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.
Finally, as expected, the performance of the new Radeon in Ray Tracing is significantly inferior to that of the RTX 6000, in due to the use of dedicated cores delayed by one generation. Nvidia’s margin of advantage in this case increases significantly, reaching up to 28%. The only exception is F1 2022, another title optimized for cards from AMD.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 will be made official next Wednesday, 12 in October, when the embargo on reviews from the specialized press should also be removed.
Source: VideoCardz, WCCFTech
