Itau out of thin air? Users have difficulty accessing the app this Tuesday (5)
Users are reporting that Banco Itaú’s Internet Banking services have been inaccessible since 14 hours of the night of this Tuesday (5) — problems were also reported earlier, between he as 11H. The non-access is not allowing users to make transfers, check their balances and pay bills.
The Down Detector website, which recognizes the moments when these failures happen thanks to the strong flow of users searching for a service is out of the air, confirms the instability.
Still on the Down Detector website, a view of the main points where complaints are being made shows that São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Brasília are the cities where more users are reporting problems.
A quick Twitter search shows that the problem is being encountered by several users, with constant complaints of inability to access the bank’s online services. In many cases, the bank’s official profile is responding to the occurrences; but, until the publication of this article, no official statement on the instability had been made.
Hello! We apologize for the inconvenience generated, Erica. Were you able to log back in?
– Nathalia.
— Itaú #FeitoCom @manugavassi (@itau) October 6, 2021
i, Caio! Can you share with us if you were able to use the App and what error was being shown? If you prefer, you can also use the DM.😉 – Felipe https://t.co/xaHiLDrlVS
— Itaú #FeitoCom @manugavassi (@itau) October 5, 513452
