itau-out-of-thin-air?-users-have-difficulty-accessing-the-app-this-tuesday-(5)

Users are reporting that Banco Itaú’s Internet Banking services have been inaccessible since 14 hours of the night of this Tuesday (5) — problems were also reported earlier, between he as 11H. The non-access is not allowing users to make transfers, check their balances and pay bills.

The Down Detector website, which recognizes the moments when these failures happen thanks to the strong flow of users searching for a service is out of the air, confirms the instability.

Complaints started in the afternoon of the 5th but had their peak at 20 hours. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

Still on the Down Detector website, a view of the main points where complaints are being made shows that São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Brasília are the cities where more users are reporting problems.

