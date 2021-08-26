english players wearing black armbands: english players wearing black armbands; honor the passing of former captain ted dexter; Who is ted dexter; Ted Dexter Dies: Who is Ted Dexter? The cricket world engulfed in mourning due to whose death the British players came out wearing a black band

On the second day of the third Test against the Indian team, English batsmen Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed came down with a black bandage on their arm. Actually, former England captain Ted Dexter has died at the age of 86. Due to this the entire cricket world is immersed in mourning. The players of England have tied a black band in his honor. Date had served as the chairman of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as well as the chairman of the England selectors.

Known as Lord Ted, Dexter was a fast bowler as well as an aggressive middle-order batsman. He represented England from 1958 to 1968, during which he played 62 Test matches. Dexter also captained in 30 matches from 1961 to 1964. During his career in Test cricket, he scored 4502 runs at an average of 34.9, including nine centuries and 27 half-centuries.

He also took 66 wickets for England. “Ted was a happy husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest cricketers,” the MCC said in a statement on Thursday. He was the captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and he played the game with the same thrill and fun and it reflects the story of his wonderful life. Dexter passed away on Wednesday in front of his family in Compton, Wolverhampton, the statement added.

After retiring from cricket, Dexter helped devise a ranking system for Test players. The ranking system was adopted by the International Cricket Council, the ranking system created by them is still used today. Dexter was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June 2021 ahead of the first World Test Championship final played in Southampton.