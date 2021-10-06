the-flash-│-ben-affleck-celebrates-return-to-role-of-batman-after-justice-league

Ben Affleck finally talked a little about his participation in The Flash, a film that marks the return of his version of Batman. And the actor did not spare praise for the experience of getting back into the hero’s uniform, especially after all the problems involving the shooting of Justice League.

In an interview with Variety, Affleck highlighted the possibility of revisiting the character in less troubled conditions and classified the League movie as “difficult”, remembering all the inconveniences by which not only him, but the entire team passed with the departure of Zack Snyder and the hiring of Joss Whedon. According to reports at the time, the new director changed several concepts in relation to the film, in addition to getting involved in a series of controversies with the production.

Thus, Affleck commented that it was good to return to the scene alongside people he likes so much, such as Ezra Miller, and even revealed that he had met Jason Momoa, who was participating in the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

