The Flash │ Ben Affleck celebrates return to role of Batman after Justice League

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
2
the-flash-│-ben-affleck-celebrates-return-to-role-of-batman-after-justice-league

Ben Affleck finally talked a little about his participation in The Flash, a film that marks the return of his version of Batman. And the actor did not spare praise for the experience of getting back into the hero’s uniform, especially after all the problems involving the shooting of Justice League.

  • The Flash │ Director releases photo mixing Flash uniform with old Batman
  • League of Justice | things that Joss Whedon changed from the original version of Snyder
  • Zack Snyder would rather blow up Justice League than use footage of Joss Whedon

    In an interview with Variety, Affleck highlighted the possibility of revisiting the character in less troubled conditions and classified the League movie as “difficult”, remembering all the inconveniences by which not only him, but the entire team passed with the departure of Zack Snyder and the hiring of Joss Whedon. According to reports at the time, the new director changed several concepts in relation to the film, in addition to getting involved in a series of controversies with the production.

    Thus, Affleck commented that it was good to return to the scene alongside people he likes so much, such as Ezra Miller, and even revealed that he had met Jason Momoa, who was participating in the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    According to the actor, shooting for Justice League was quite “difficult” (Image: Playback/Warner Bros)

    • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,30/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 90 free days!

    • About your participation in The Flash

      , the actor was quite laconic and didn’t reveal much about the role of his Batman in the film. We know the hero will have some action scenes thanks to the various appearances of his stuntmen on a motorcycle, but Affleck didn’t say anything about the size of this participation or what fans can expect from his Bruce Wayne.

      Remember that the feature film will have more than one version of the Batman, as Michael Keaton will return to wear the uniform after almost 30 years old. What is speculated is that the film will adapt the arc Flash Point , with the Flash traveling in time and altering reality. And it will be in this context that Ben Affleck’s Batman will become Keaton’s, who will act almost as a mentor to Barry Allen.

      However, the truth is, we know very little officially about the film and that more concrete news should only be released next week during the DC Fandome, an event that takes place on the day 10 October and will be dedicated entirely to the publisher’s superhero universe. Warner has already promised to bring news, so just wait and see what’s next.

      Source: Variety

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of jason holder 3rd umpire: watch video west indies cricketer play match in dressing room after rain washes out day 2 of 2nd test against pakistan : Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, even you will not be able to stop laughing after watching VIDEO

    jason holder 3rd umpire: watch video west indies cricketer play match in dressing room after rain washes out day 2 of 2nd test against pakistan : Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, even you will not be able to stop laughing after watching VIDEO

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Last minute Kabul Airport statement from the UN Security Council

    Last minute Kabul Airport statement from the UN Security Council

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of With a focus on games, Red Magic 6S Pro will be unveiled in early September

    With a focus on games, Red Magic 6S Pro will be unveiled in early September

    August 23, 2021
    Photo of 7 games that drain your cell phone battery a lot

    7 games that drain your cell phone battery a lot

    August 30, 2021
    Back to top button