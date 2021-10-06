The Flash │ Ben Affleck celebrates return to role of Batman after Justice League
Ben Affleck finally talked a little about his participation in The Flash, a film that marks the return of his version of Batman. And the actor did not spare praise for the experience of getting back into the hero’s uniform, especially after all the problems involving the shooting of Justice League.
In an interview with Variety, Affleck highlighted the possibility of revisiting the character in less troubled conditions and classified the League movie as “difficult”, remembering all the inconveniences by which not only him, but the entire team passed with the departure of Zack Snyder and the hiring of Joss Whedon. According to reports at the time, the new director changed several concepts in relation to the film, in addition to getting involved in a series of controversies with the production.
Thus, Affleck commented that it was good to return to the scene alongside people he likes so much, such as Ezra Miller, and even revealed that he had met Jason Momoa, who was participating in the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
About your participation in The Flash
- , the actor was quite laconic and didn’t reveal much about the role of his Batman in the film. We know the hero will have some action scenes thanks to the various appearances of his stuntmen on a motorcycle, but Affleck didn’t say anything about the size of this participation or what fans can expect from his Bruce Wayne.
Remember that the feature film will have more than one version of the Batman, as Michael Keaton will return to wear the uniform after almost 30 years old. What is speculated is that the film will adapt the arc Flash Point , with the Flash traveling in time and altering reality. And it will be in this context that Ben Affleck’s Batman will become Keaton’s, who will act almost as a mentor to Barry Allen.
However, the truth is, we know very little officially about the film and that more concrete news should only be released next week during the DC Fandome, an event that takes place on the day 10 October and will be dedicated entirely to the publisher’s superhero universe. Warner has already promised to bring news, so just wait and see what’s next.
Source: Variety
