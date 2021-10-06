São Paulo begins bus ticket payment tests via QR Code

The City Hall of São Paulo, through SPTrans, a company that manages the municipal bus fleet in São Paulo, began testing the payment of tickets via QR Code in 27 line bus 660/ (Parque Santa Madalena – Metrô Tamanduateí), since last Friday (1).

The line 513384/ transports more than six thousand people, according to data from SPTrans itself. The testing phase will last six months and will allow SPTrans to make the necessary adjustments and changes to the system. In addition, satisfaction surveys will be carried out with passengers on the line 660/17 to collect opinions about the new technology deployed.

Official advertisement showing payment via QR Code on SP buses. (Image: Reproduction/SPTrans)

Passengers using QR Code payment will display the code on their smartphones, and a validating device, present on the buses, will read the information and confirm the payment.

Each fare of R$4,38 paid via QR Code will allow the passenger to take a trip , without the right to the single integration available to Bilhete Único users, which allows boarding up to 4 buses for 3 hours with the payment of a single fare.

The novelty, according to SPTrans , aims to help tourists, people who do not have the Bilhete Único, passengers without credit on the ticket or who forgot to take the money to pay the fare.

The SP PASS513384 SP PASS disclosure screens. (Image: Playback/App Store)

The new payment method is the result of a partnership between SPTrans and the startup UPM2, which developed the payment system via QR Code and the SP PASS application.

SP PASS works as a digital wallet, where the user can have a virtual prepaid card used on bus lines in São Paulo, pay bills, and purchase credits for services such as fares for public transport, bicycles from Itaú and 99. It is available for Android and iOS.

To buy the ticket with payment via QR Code, the passenger must download the app, open an account, deposit money in the wallet (which can be done by bank slip, card, transfer or at lottery outlets ), buy the bus ticket and, finally, generate the QR Code for reading on the validator available on the buses.

Source: SPTrans