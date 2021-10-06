How to Search Clubhouse Rooms

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
1
how-to-search-clubhouse-rooms

The Clubhouse (Android l iOS) audio app has had a rapid rise. The proposal was not innovative, but it attracted many eyes, especially for its exclusivity – which brought together users through the distribution of highly selected invitations. The app, however, did not sustain the spotlight and, shortly after its launch, public enthusiasm cooled.

  • Clubhouse: All About the Network social for voice chat
  • Clubhouse | No longer need an invitation to use the audio platform
  • How to create a Clubhouse account and use the social network

Now the platform is open and anyone can register. With free access, some curious people decided to check how the Clubhouse really works. If you are an app user and are tired of the suggestions on the home screen,

Canaltech teaches you how to search for new chat rooms .

Step 1:

To get started, go to the Clubhouse. On the home screen, you will see some suggestions for rooms that are currently open. To view more, swipe the screen down. If you are interested in any of the topics, click on the room in question. There is also the possibility to search for specific themes and creators. To do this, use the magnifying glass button located in the upper right corner.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The Clubhouse displays rooms that are currently open. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

In the search field, enter the name of clubs or subjects of interest to you. To make your search easier, you can use the shortcuts listed in the “Find conversations about…” section. Just click on one of the themes and wait for the results to appear on your screen.

It is possible to filter clubs and profiles by the search engine. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

If you choose the shortcuts, profiles and clubs related to the topic will be displayed. To find a room, swipe the screen to the “Clubs to follow” section.

Follow profiles and join clubs to gain access to more chat rooms. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Choose which club you want to follow and click the “Join” button. That way, when moderators start a chat room, you’ll have easy access to it. Some clubs even inform you when conversations usually take place.

Use the shortcuts to do thematic searches. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

There is also another way to search for rooms in the Clubhouse. Back on the home screen, click on the calendar icon, located at the top of the page.

Through the app calendar , you can view upcoming meetings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

With this action, you will see the next social network meetings. Browse through the options and, when you find a room of interest, click on it.

Read the information of each living room. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7:

read the information carefully and, if you want, create an alert in Google Calendar with the command “Add to Cal ” to be reminded of the event.

Add a reminder to Google Calendar so you don’t forget about the event. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to search for rooms in the Clubhouse.

Source: Google

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Cryogenics company CEO tries to steal tanks with frozen humans

Cryogenics company CEO tries to steal tanks with frozen humans

September 15, 2021
Photo of Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

September 16, 2021
Photo of India vs England 3rd Test day 1 India 1st innings report and highlights; IND 1st Innings Highlights: Virat, Pujara, Rohit all failed, first innings reduced to 78, Indian batting pole open at Headingley

India vs England 3rd Test day 1 India 1st innings report and highlights; IND 1st Innings Highlights: Virat, Pujara, Rohit all failed, first innings reduced to 78, Indian batting pole open at Headingley

August 25, 2021
Photo of Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has revealed specs and is due for release in October

Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has revealed specs and is due for release in October

September 20, 2021
Back to top button