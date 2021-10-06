How to Search Clubhouse Rooms
The Clubhouse (Android l iOS) audio app has had a rapid rise. The proposal was not innovative, but it attracted many eyes, especially for its exclusivity – which brought together users through the distribution of highly selected invitations. The app, however, did not sustain the spotlight and, shortly after its launch, public enthusiasm cooled.
- Clubhouse: All About the Network social for voice chat
- Clubhouse | No longer need an invitation to use the audio platform
- How to create a Clubhouse account and use the social network
Now the platform is open and anyone can register. With free access, some curious people decided to check how the Clubhouse really works. If you are an app user and are tired of the suggestions on the home screen,
Ready! Now you know how to search for rooms in the Clubhouse.
Source: Google
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.