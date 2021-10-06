how-to-search-clubhouse-rooms

The Clubhouse (Android l iOS) audio app has had a rapid rise. The proposal was not innovative, but it attracted many eyes, especially for its exclusivity – which brought together users through the distribution of highly selected invitations. The app, however, did not sustain the spotlight and, shortly after its launch, public enthusiasm cooled.

Now the platform is open and anyone can register. With free access, some curious people decided to check how the Clubhouse really works. If you are an app user and are tired of the suggestions on the home screen,

Step 1:

To get started, go to the Clubhouse. On the home screen, you will see some suggestions for rooms that are currently open. To view more, swipe the screen down. If you are interested in any of the topics, click on the room in question. There is also the possibility to search for specific themes and creators. To do this, use the magnifying glass button located in the upper right corner.

The Clubhouse displays rooms that are currently open. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: In the search field, enter the name of clubs or subjects of interest to you. To make your search easier, you can use the shortcuts listed in the “Find conversations about…” section. Just click on one of the themes and wait for the results to appear on your screen. It is possible to filter clubs and profiles by the search engine. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: If you choose the shortcuts, profiles and clubs related to the topic will be displayed. To find a room, swipe the screen to the “Clubs to follow” section. Follow profiles and join clubs to gain access to more chat rooms. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Choose which club you want to follow and click the “Join” button. That way, when moderators start a chat room, you’ll have easy access to it. Some clubs even inform you when conversations usually take place. Use the shortcuts to do thematic searches. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: There is also another way to search for rooms in the Clubhouse. Back on the home screen, click on the calendar icon, located at the top of the page. Through the app calendar , you can view upcoming meetings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6: With this action, you will see the next social network meetings. Browse through the options and, when you find a room of interest, click on it. Read the information of each living room. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)