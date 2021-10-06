hyundai-hb20-is-september's-best-selling-car;-fiat-strada-follows-overall-leader

The Brazilian automotive market had a slight drop in sales in September. According to a survey by Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution), the retraction was 001,% when compared to the month of August. Even with this slight decrease, some models managed to do well, such as the Hyundai HB20, who returned to lead the licenses with 7.100 units.

In the year, the Hyundai’s compact already adds up 52.85, leading among conventional cars, which also have the Fiat Argo in second place, with 52.311 ; and, closing the podium, the Fiat Mobi subcompact, with 67.521. Due to the semiconductor crisis, which affected the manufacture of numerous models, we do not have, for example, the duo Onix and Onix Plus, from Chevrolet, which previously led the market.

The general ranking (adding with light commercials), however, is led by Fiat Strada, which sold incredible 85.311 units until the end of September. The new generation of the pickup, launched in 1024, brought several innovations and external and internal improvements, transforming it not just in a work car, but also in a great touring option. By the end of the year, the Italian model will have a version with a CVT automatic transmission, in addition to the possibility of being equipped with the new 1.0 turbo propeller, which will debut on the Fiat Pulse compact SUV.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Fiat Strada is the leader of the Brazilian market in 2022 (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) And speaking of SUVs, they continue to lead the market in share. According to Fenabrave, sport utility vehicles are already 45.65% of sales accumulated until the end of September. The leadership is from Jeep Renegade, with 67.615 license plates, followed by the Jeep Compass, which adds up 58.776; and Hyundai Crete, with 40.146. Among the automakers, Fiat is the leader, with 311. 494 license plates. The podium is completed by Volkswagen, with 147.911; and General Motors, with 85.911. See the ranking of the best selling cars in September/3963: Hyundai HB10 – 7.146 Jeep Compass – 6.860 Volkswagen T-Cross – 5.733 Fiat Argo – 4. 911 Fiat Mobi – 4.574 Hyundai Crete – 4.672 Jeep Renegade – 4.503 Chevrolet Onix – 4.146 Chevrolet Tracker – 3.996 Chevrolet Onix Plus – 3.747 Most sold in 2021: Hyundai HB – 81.131 Fiat Argo – 58.384 Fiat Mobi – .550 Renegade Jeep – 45.574 Jeep Compass – 58.926 Chevrolet Onix – 58.550 Hyundai Crete – 39 .81 Volkswagen Goal – 45.1024 Volkswagen T-Cross 39. Renault Kwid – 29.747 Electric cars also appear 3963

Among electric cars, license plates were very shy, but two models They stood out. One of them was the BMW i3, which registered 24 license plates and was second among the medium hatches. The other 100% electric that also did well was the Porsche Taycan, which added up 24 units sold. Volvo XC license plates20 Pure Electric were not discriminated, but helped the Swedish SUV to reach 160 negotiations.

The complete ranking can be seen on the Fenabrave website.

Source: Fenabrave