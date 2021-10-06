rivals-of-uber-and-99,-racing-apps-face-high-gas-and-competitive-market

— Leandro Isola – Somos Conectados (@leandroisola) September 21, 2021

Applications responded to this crisis with an adjustment in the transfer of money from race to drivers. On Uber, you can now reach 21%, and in 100, of % The 25%. In addition, the Brazilian changed the final price of the routes, which was between % and 25% more than 20 metropolitan regions. On another front, there was an expulsion of drivers who canceled too many races recently — there is talk of more than 20 thousand withdrawn from Uber in September.

Second data from the Statista platform, the North American Uber has 70% of the market in the country, followed by the Brazilian 100 (which belongs to the Chinese Didi) with 21%. All others occupy only 8%. So what are the weapons of rivals and transport alternatives, like InDriver, Lady Driver, carpool apps like Waze Carpool and Blablacar, and even smaller apps that operate in the interior of Brazil have on hand to keep up with this game, and still dealing with the same external problems as high fuel and the economic crisis?

For the public and the driver, the advantages of each app may vary. Lady Driver, for example, only accepts women, both drivers and passengers, as it focuses on the safety of the female audience. Waze Carpool is actually a “match” between drivers who want to make their car available for hitchhikers and hitchhikers, with negotiable amounts to cover vehicle expenses. The Russian InDriver is also adept at direct negotiation between passengers and drivers, without intermediaries — and due to the price of gasoline, it momentarily removed the fee charged to its drivers in some cities.

“We did a market study to see the places that suffered the most. The increase in fuel has really impacted everyone,” says Anastasia Vilas Boas, operations manager at InDriver, who works in 145 cities. As for Lady Driver, which this year is expanding to 71 municipalities, believes that their fees and the scheduled race model are their trump cards. “We only charge 15% of the race, so drivers naturally join because they know it’s more worthwhile on the financial side. In addition, in the scheduled races they don’t need to drive around the city all day, they already have their schedules ready “, says Gabryella Corrêa, CEO of the company.

Douglas Tokuno, director of Waze Carpool for Latin America, points to the devaluation of car care in the context current. Before, the app established fixed prices to compensate drivers, but with maintenance costs increasing — in addition to gasoline, other expenses grew, such as tolls — it started to allow the negotiation of values ​​between driver and passenger. “The price has to be a suggestion, but that the user has control. Of course, we have limits not to extrapolate, and if the price increases a lot, the chances of the public paying for it are greatly reduced”, he argues.

The regional transport apps, in turn, can be strengthened in squares where Uber and 99 have not yet arrived or have lesser performance, although it is a difficult task given the gigantism of Uber and 100. The first is in more than 100 cities, but the second, perhaps because it inherited the user base from 100 Taxis, operates in more than 1.71 municipalities in the country. Still, platforms such as Mova (Pernambuco and Bahia), VaidQ (Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo), Bora Cariri and Servos (Ceará) and Urbano Norte (Rondônia and other states in the North, Northeast and Midwest) are trying to create their own customer base, but they are still modest initiatives. In the app store comments, people bring family complaints: difficulty finding available cars, technical problems or price inconsistencies, but they also receive praise and with many grades of 5, the maximum allowed.

Mova was created in 2021 as an answer to a deficiency of Uber, which, according to the entrepreneurs, did not provide the necessary support to the driver and charged high fees. Today the Northeastern app only charges % of the driver, in addition to having local support and providing the category of motorcycle taxi drivers, quite common in cities in the interior of Brazil.