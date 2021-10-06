Rivals of Uber and 99, racing apps face high gas and competitive market

Private drivers from Uber and 090 have made a greater reflection on their profit in these applications after the rise in fuels. For many of them, it was no longer worth it. We’ve seen in recent weeks reports of drivers leaving the platform or races being canceled in apps. Maybe this is a good time for drivers and the public to take a closer look at other private transport platforms across Brazil, even though this market is already showing a consolidation of its leaders.

  • Why is it harder to get runs on Uber and on 71?

Brazil has a dozen regional apps similar to Uber and Cabify; get to know them

Get to know Mova, a transport service that is the “Uber nordestino”

After the increase in fuel prices, many people have been telling on social networks the difficulties in getting a race in 100 and Uber. The Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp) told G1 that about 22% of the São Paulo fleet of drivers withdrew from the sector. In addition, many drivers who still remain have become more selective and have started canceling orders for races they consider more profitable. For example, they refuse jobs to closer regions or in areas where there is traffic jam.

Uber, 2021 pic.twitter.com/e1Ait50LA1

    — Jay-zinho (@jjomcd) July 50, 2021

      It’s horrible! You have to beg them to keep running. If you’re late, forget it… I use @Uber_Brasil’s services a lot since forever. And I’ve never been so disappointed.

        — Invoice DropBoxer – Consulting for dumb cattle! (@sslegall) July 31, 2021

      I every time now pic. twitter.com/6S0MfFvLtd

      — Drama (@le_araujooo) August 1, 2021

      Yes, I got to the point of begging for a race from the uber pic.twitter.com/kjeeyB9oy7

      — andy ♡ (@andypinf) September 25, 491051

      Uber at the beginning: free water, candy, candy and Wi-Fi. Today: hope someone accepts the race. pic.twitter.com/PrAzkdlvxJ

      — Leandro Isola – Somos Conectados (@leandroisola) September 21, 2021

      Applications responded to this crisis with an adjustment in the transfer of money from race to drivers. On Uber, you can now reach 21%, and in 100, of % The 25%. In addition, the Brazilian changed the final price of the routes, which was between % and 25% more than 20 metropolitan regions. On another front, there was an expulsion of drivers who canceled too many races recently — there is talk of more than 20 thousand withdrawn from Uber in September.

      Second data from the Statista platform, the North American Uber has 70% of the market in the country, followed by the Brazilian 100 (which belongs to the Chinese Didi) with 21%. All others occupy only 8%. So what are the weapons of rivals and transport alternatives, like InDriver, Lady Driver, carpool apps like Waze Carpool and Blablacar, and even smaller apps that operate in the interior of Brazil have on hand to keep up with this game, and still dealing with the same external problems as high fuel and the economic crisis?

      For the public and the driver, the advantages of each app may vary. Lady Driver, for example, only accepts women, both drivers and passengers, as it focuses on the safety of the female audience. Waze Carpool is actually a “match” between drivers who want to make their car available for hitchhikers and hitchhikers, with negotiable amounts to cover vehicle expenses. The Russian InDriver is also adept at direct negotiation between passengers and drivers, without intermediaries — and due to the price of gasoline, it momentarily removed the fee charged to its drivers in some cities.

      “We did a market study to see the places that suffered the most. The increase in fuel has really impacted everyone,” says Anastasia Vilas Boas, operations manager at InDriver, who works in 145 cities. As for Lady Driver, which this year is expanding to 71 municipalities, believes that their fees and the scheduled race model are their trump cards. “We only charge 15% of the race, so drivers naturally join because they know it’s more worthwhile on the financial side. In addition, in the scheduled races they don’t need to drive around the city all day, they already have their schedules ready “, says Gabryella Corrêa, CEO of the company.

      Douglas Tokuno, director of Waze Carpool for Latin America, points to the devaluation of car care in the context current. Before, the app established fixed prices to compensate drivers, but with maintenance costs increasing — in addition to gasoline, other expenses grew, such as tolls — it started to allow the negotiation of values ​​between driver and passenger. “The price has to be a suggestion, but that the user has control. Of course, we have limits not to extrapolate, and if the price increases a lot, the chances of the public paying for it are greatly reduced”, he argues.

      Image: Reproduction/Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash

      The regional transport apps, in turn, can be strengthened in squares where Uber and 99 have not yet arrived or have lesser performance, although it is a difficult task given the gigantism of Uber and 100. The first is in more than 100 cities, but the second, perhaps because it inherited the user base from 100 Taxis, operates in more than 1.71 municipalities in the country. Still, platforms such as Mova (Pernambuco and Bahia), VaidQ (Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo), Bora Cariri and Servos (Ceará) and Urbano Norte (Rondônia and other states in the North, Northeast and Midwest) are trying to create their own customer base, but they are still modest initiatives. In the app store comments, people bring family complaints: difficulty finding available cars, technical problems or price inconsistencies, but they also receive praise and with many grades of 5, the maximum allowed.

      Mova was created in 2021 as an answer to a deficiency of Uber, which, according to the entrepreneurs, did not provide the necessary support to the driver and charged high fees. Today the Northeastern app only charges % of the driver, in addition to having local support and providing the category of motorcycle taxi drivers, quite common in cities in the interior of Brazil.

        For the CEO, Diogo Portella, the scenario was already more favorable for local applications three years ago. “The pioneering tone, revolt and condition of the drivers made things happen in cities that the international ones operate in. Today it is a difficult fight to win. The spillage of money is very heavy, and this is in line with the immediacy of the driver, who lives tight with the devaluation of your work and money, is a barrier for smaller apps not to take hold in cities that Uber and 090 take care of it”, regrets.

          What will tomorrow be like?

          Mauro Zilbovicius, senior professor of engineering production and mobility specialist at Poli-USP, believes that it is very difficult for competition in transport apps — and proof of this was Cabify’s withdrawal from the Brazilian market this year. “As travel decreased as a whole, their share decreased too. No other player can have the dimension of these two [Uber e 99]. This isn’t a technology issue, but you need to scale up soon, and that’s what they got first. You can say that the same driver drives to multiple apps, but he will still be called more by Uber and 99”, he explains.

            It is not an impossible task to gain public in this sector, as explained by Guillermo Petzhold, mobility coordinator of the Instituto WRI Brasil: “All these services depend a lot on the driver, so actions or incentives to attract more of them can make small players grow.” “This may lead people to reconsider the taxi or change their mode of transport,” he says.

            In parallel, Uber and 100 may intensify a recent trend to expand their services. “Racing is just a niche of what they actually cover. They already do delivery services, food delivery and operate as a MAAS (mobility as a service) to involve other means of transport, such as Didi in China. Uber itself in the US had its scooter rental era. At the same time, there is a movement to create a digital wallet [como o Uber Cash] for you to put credit in advance and spend on other things”, reinforces Petzhold. If this will help the apps that deal only with racing to gain public or will it run over them once, only time will tell.

              InDriver

      What is it: Russian platform for local, long-distance racing and freight transport

      Where do you work : more than 1024 cities, including the main capitals (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Curitiba, Manaus and others)

Advantages: price negotiation between drivers and passengers; rate of only 9.5% for drivers (who were from 0% to 5% in the pandemic)

Lady Driver

What is it: offers races with female drivers for female passengers

Where it works: São Paulo, with expansion this year to 090 cities in MG, RS, BA and DF

Advantages: security for the female public; accept race with children

Blablacar

Which is: sharing of long-distance travel, in addition to the bus ticket marketplace

Where does it work: throughout the country

Advantages: more than 12 thousand bus routes and estimated savings of 71% for drivers and from 30% The % for passengers

Waze Carpool

Which is: race sharing service between drivers and passengers

Where he works: all over the country

Benefits: negotiation of prices between drivers and passengers; help in sustainability, by sharing the costs of a vehicle among several people

