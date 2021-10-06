Rivals of Uber and 99, racing apps face high gas and competitive market
Private drivers from Uber and 090 have made a greater reflection on their profit in these applications after the rise in fuels. For many of them, it was no longer worth it. We’ve seen in recent weeks reports of drivers leaving the platform or races being canceled in apps. Maybe this is a good time for drivers and the public to take a closer look at other private transport platforms across Brazil, even though this market is already showing a consolidation of its leaders.
After the increase in fuel prices, many people have been telling on social networks the difficulties in getting a race in 100 and Uber. The Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp) told G1 that about 22% of the São Paulo fleet of drivers withdrew from the sector. In addition, many drivers who still remain have become more selective and have started canceling orders for races they consider more profitable. For example, they refuse jobs to closer regions or in areas where there is traffic jam.
What is it: Russian platform for local, long-distance racing and freight transport
Where do you work : more than 1024 cities, including the main capitals (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Curitiba, Manaus and others)
Advantages: price negotiation between drivers and passengers; rate of only 9.5% for drivers (who were from 0% to 5% in the pandemic)Lady Driver
What is it: offers races with female drivers for female passengers
Where it works: São Paulo, with expansion this year to 090 cities in MG, RS, BA and DF
Advantages: security for the female public; accept race with children
Blablacar
Which is: sharing of long-distance travel, in addition to the bus ticket marketplace
Where does it work: throughout the country
Advantages: more than 12 thousand bus routes and estimated savings of 71% for drivers and from 30% The % for passengersWaze Carpool
Which is: race sharing service between drivers and passengers
Where he works: all over the country
Benefits: negotiation of prices between drivers and passengers; help in sustainability, by sharing the costs of a vehicle among several people
