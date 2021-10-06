xiaomi-phones-compatible-with-wi-fi-6-and-6e-in-brazil

Launched in 2019, Wi-Fi 5 is already popularized and is present in most smartphones sold in Brazil, allowing operation at a second frequency with even more speed. Wi-Fi 6, on the other hand, was announced in 2019 and brought general improvements to the technology. Wi-Fi 6E is an evolution, enabling a third operating range to bring even more advantages over previous protocols.

Motorola Mobile Phones Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil

Samsung Galaxy mobile phones and tablets compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil

These latest technologies are still coming to smartphones, and there are few that offer these new features, generally being the premium and more expensive devices. Of course, just as you need a compatible cell phone, it’s important to have a router that supports the feature.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of wireless internet connection, but as with Wi-Fi 5, it operates on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, ie dual-band. Thus, spectrum congestion and interference can still occur. However, one of the biggest differences is the fact that Wi-Fi 6 has a much higher bandwidth, 9.6 Gbps, against 3.5 Gbps of Wi-Fi 5.