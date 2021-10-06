Xiaomi phones compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil

Launched in 2019, Wi-Fi 5 is already popularized and is present in most smartphones sold in Brazil, allowing operation at a second frequency with even more speed. Wi-Fi 6, on the other hand, was announced in 2019 and brought general improvements to the technology. Wi-Fi 6E is an evolution, enabling a third operating range to bring even more advantages over previous protocols.

These latest technologies are still coming to smartphones, and there are few that offer these new features, generally being the premium and more expensive devices. Of course, just as you need a compatible cell phone, it’s important to have a router that supports the feature.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of wireless internet connection, but as with Wi-Fi 5, it operates on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, ie dual-band. Thus, spectrum congestion and interference can still occur. However, one of the biggest differences is the fact that Wi-Fi 6 has a much higher bandwidth, 9.6 Gbps, against 3.5 Gbps of Wi-Fi 5.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is the only smartphone of the brand in the country with Wi-Fi 6E support (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In short, Wi-Fi 6 brought two big improvements. The first is the highest connection speed, allowing even faster connections to be offered — both downloading and uploading — while the second is taken advantage of with the arrival of the “extension” of the protocol, which is precisely the letter “E” of the Wi-Fi 6E.

When it comes to Wi-Fi 6E, although we are still talking about the same generation, it can be referred to as the true evolution of the connection. This is because with the arrival of Wi-Fi 6E we had the inauguration of a third frequency band for operation, which is 6 GHz.

Thus, the great congestion, previously existing in two tracks, can now be diluted into two tracks. In addition, the new frequency is easier to achieve the bandwidth of 9.6 Gbps, as it still does not have many compatible devices in dispute.

Xiaomi mobile phones that support Wi-Fi 6 and 6E

Poco F3 is the latest model to arrive in Brazil that has Wi-Fi 6 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Currently, only four Xiaomi devices officially sold in Brazilian territory support Wi-Fi 6, which are the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10T, Mi 11T Pro and also the Poco F3, which shows that the adoption of this technology is still slow.

On the other hand, only the Mi 10 has Wi-Fi 6E and therefore is the only one to be able to access the 6 Ghz frequency over Wi-Fi connection. what and, to use these technologies, you must have a compatible router.

