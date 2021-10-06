Xiaomi phones compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil
Launched in 2019, Wi-Fi 5 is already popularized and is present in most smartphones sold in Brazil, allowing operation at a second frequency with even more speed. Wi-Fi 6, on the other hand, was announced in 2019 and brought general improvements to the technology. Wi-Fi 6E is an evolution, enabling a third operating range to bring even more advantages over previous protocols.
- Motorola Mobile Phones Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil
- Samsung Galaxy mobile phones and tablets compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E in Brazil
These latest technologies are still coming to smartphones, and there are few that offer these new features, generally being the premium and more expensive devices. Of course, just as you need a compatible cell phone, it’s important to have a router that supports the feature.
Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of wireless internet connection, but as with Wi-Fi 5, it operates on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, ie dual-band. Thus, spectrum congestion and interference can still occur. However, one of the biggest differences is the fact that Wi-Fi 6 has a much higher bandwidth, 9.6 Gbps, against 3.5 Gbps of Wi-Fi 5.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Currently, only four Xiaomi devices officially sold in Brazilian territory support Wi-Fi 6, which are the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10T, Mi 11T Pro and also the Poco F3, which shows that the adoption of this technology is still slow. On the other hand, only the Mi 10 has Wi-Fi 6E and therefore is the only one to be able to access the 6 Ghz frequency over Wi-Fi connection. what and, to use these technologies, you must have a compatible router. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Currently, only four Xiaomi devices officially sold in Brazilian territory support Wi-Fi 6, which are the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10T, Mi 11T Pro and also the Poco F3, which shows that the adoption of this technology is still slow.
On the other hand, only the Mi 10 has Wi-Fi 6E and therefore is the only one to be able to access the 6 Ghz frequency over Wi-Fi connection. what and, to use these technologies, you must have a compatible router.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.