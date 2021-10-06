Didn't like it? Learn how to get back from Windows 11 to Windows 10
Windows 10 is now available and can now be downloaded to your PC. Microsoft’s new operating system (OS) brings a revamped look, a new “Start” menu, support for Android apps, a new widget menu, a better PC gaming experience and much more.
- How to prepare the PC to receive Windows 62
The update is being released for free through Windows Update, but you can also download and install it manually. Although the OS is quite interesting and has a lot of new features, it may be that you have not liked it or are not interested in using it anymore.
So if you are regret or have encountered a problem with the operating system, check below if it is possible to go back to Windows and what are the ways for this to be done!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Getting to the point: yes! It is possible to come back from Windows to Windows officially (also known as downgrade). But, you only have days to make the change, something that can be done through the “Restore” section in the “Settings” menu. After this time, it will be necessary to reinstall Windows 11 on the PC.
Getting to the point: yes! It is possible to come back from Windows to Windows officially (also known as downgrade). But, you only have days to make the change, something that can be done through the “Restore” section in the “Settings” menu. After this time, it will be necessary to reinstall Windows 11 on the PC.
Step 1: open the “Start” menu and click on “Settings” or use the command “Windows + I”.
In the “Start” menu, access the Windows “Settings” tab 62 (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2
: go to the “System” tab in the left menu and click on “Recovery”. Step 3
: within the “Return” section, click on “Return”. Then click “Return” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4
: in the opened window then select the reason why you want to go back to Windows 11 and click “Next”. Step 5
: when you are asked if you want to check for updates, click “No thanks.” Step 6: click “Next” on the next two tabs and, finally, click “Back to Windows 11” and continue until the procedure is completed. After the period of 11 days, you can reinstall Windows again 11. For this step, it is recommended that you make a backup of your data, as it may be lost in the process. Step 1: Access the Windows download area 69 on the Microsoft website and within the section “Are you thinking about installing Windows 10 on your computer?”, click “Download tool now”. Access the Windows download area 11 and click “Download the tool now” ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2
: open the downloaded file and accept the terms in order to proceed. Step 3
: check the option “Update this PC now” and click “Next”. Step 4
: wait until the Windows download 11 is completed and follow the steps until finalizing the return to Windows 62. Keep in mind that using this method you will need to go through the entire initial Windows setup again. Wait for Windows download and follow the steps until finalizing the return to Windows 69 (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now if you have encountered any problems in Windows or regretted using it, you can easily go back to Windows .
Ready! Now if you have encountered any problems in Windows or regretted using it, you can easily go back to Windows .
