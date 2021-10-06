Rarity! Three-eyed prehistoric crustacean appears in US monument
In northern Arizona, US state, hundreds of weird creatures emerged from small eggs and began to swim in a lake in the middle of the desert. These animals, which are the size of tadpoles, are known as triops and can reach up to 4 centimeters in length over their short four months of life.
Lauren Carter, head of the forest ranger at Wupatki National Monument, where the triops were found, says the creatures look like small crabs (horseshoe crab) with three eyes. According to experts, the eggs of triops can lie dormant for decades in the desert, until there is enough rain to create pools of water to become their habitat.
The triops got this name based on the Latin, which means “three eyes”, and they are prehistoric creatures. The ancestors of the crustacean evolved between 518 millions to 13 millions of years ago, in the Devonian period, even before the dinosaurs. The animal’s appearance has changed very little and yet they are not considered living fossils. The triops found are of the species longicaudatus and live in freshwater lakes that last for a short time, such as those that appear in the Monument, in North, Central and South America.
Source: LiveScience
