rarity!-three-eyed-prehistoric-crustacean-appears-in-us-monument

In northern Arizona, US state, hundreds of weird creatures emerged from small eggs and began to swim in a lake in the middle of the desert. These animals, which are the size of tadpoles, are known as triops and can reach up to 4 centimeters in length over their short four months of life.

Fisherman finds the rare blue lobster in Scotland; check out the pictures

Disaster turned creatures cradle into graveyard ago 32 millions of years

Living fossils: meet prehistoric animals that still exist today

Lauren Carter, head of the forest ranger at Wupatki National Monument, where the triops were found, says the creatures look like small crabs (horseshoe crab) with three eyes. According to experts, the eggs of triops can lie dormant for decades in the desert, until there is enough rain to create pools of water to become their habitat.