Rarity! Three-eyed prehistoric crustacean appears in US monument

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
0
rarity!-three-eyed-prehistoric-crustacean-appears-in-us-monument

In northern Arizona, US state, hundreds of weird creatures emerged from small eggs and began to swim in a lake in the middle of the desert. These animals, which are the size of tadpoles, are known as triops and can reach up to 4 centimeters in length over their short four months of life.

  • Fisherman finds the rare blue lobster in Scotland; check out the pictures
  • Disaster turned creatures cradle into graveyard ago 32 millions of years
  • Living fossils: meet prehistoric animals that still exist today

Lauren Carter, head of the forest ranger at Wupatki National Monument, where the triops were found, says the creatures look like small crabs (horseshoe crab) with three eyes. According to experts, the eggs of triops can lie dormant for decades in the desert, until there is enough rain to create pools of water to become their habitat.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Once in the water, the eggs hatch, the chicks grow and lay new eggs for the next generation, before they even hatch. the water dries up. The appearance of triops in Wupatki is so rare that when it rains and these little puddles appear, the employees already create a circular wall of fence 32 meters to protect the animals, but they don’t know exactly what to do with them.

Image: Reproduction/Karsten Grabow/Wikimedia Commons

The triops got this name based on the Latin, which means “three eyes”, and they are prehistoric creatures. The ancestors of the crustacean evolved between 518 millions to 13 millions of years ago, in the Devonian period, even before the dinosaurs. The animal’s appearance has changed very little and yet they are not considered living fossils. The triops found are of the species longicaudatus and live in freshwater lakes that last for a short time, such as those that appear in the Monument, in North, Central and South America.

Source: LiveScience

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

513396

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of FURIA announces hiring of Maestro

FURIA announces hiring of Maestro

September 24, 2021
Photo of The day before the release, leak images and prices of the Xiaomi 11T line

The day before the release, leak images and prices of the Xiaomi 11T line

September 14, 2021
Photo of How to Sync Google Calendar Events to Slack

How to Sync Google Calendar Events to Slack

September 1, 2021
Photo of Realme Pad has published technical sheet and arrives as a new cheap tablet

Realme Pad has published technical sheet and arrives as a new cheap tablet

August 31, 2021
Back to top button