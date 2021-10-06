5 best selling popular cars in Brazil
The concept of popular car was born to describe vehicles from the entry-level line of automakers and which, theoretically, would be sold at low prices. In this way, they would become accessible to a wider range of people. And it is based on this concept that we are going to present the 5 most popular cars sold in Brazil of all times.
We emphasize that the term “popular” used to label these cars has lost a little the sense of a few years Here. After all, currently, models like the Fiat Argo, which start at R$ 774 thousand, the Volkswagen Polo (BRL thousand) or the Chevrolet Onix (BRL 67 thousand) are easily found in these lists.
They, in the However, they are part of them because they are preferred by the general public, and not because of their prices, which are not at all affordable for theoretically entry-level models. This classification, today, is more adequate to the Fiat Mobi, produced by Stellantis, and which is the cheapest in Brazil: R$ 24 thousand. That said, let’s go to the 5 best-selling popular cars in the history of Brazil.
5. Celtic Chevrolet Image: Disclosure/Chevrolet
The fifth position among the 5 most popular cars sold in Brazil goes to a “brother” of Onix. We are talking about Chevrolet Celta. The car is not only one of the best-selling cars in the country’s history, but also the brand’s best-selling car to date in the country.
The Celta was on the General Motors production line during 18 years, until leaving of scene in 2014. In the decade and a half in which it was present, it sold about 1.7 million units and, even today, it is one of the most sought after in the used car market.
4. Fiat Palio Image: Disclosure/Fiat
The first representative of the original assembler Italian in the list of the 5 most popular cars sold in Brazil was born with a curious nickname. When it appeared on the market in 2010, the Fiat Palio was nicknamed of “Papa Gol”, in allusion to the potential it had to oust Volkswagen’s rival from the best-selling position in the country year after year.
The mission was long, but it was successful for the first time in
3. Volkswagen Beetle Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen
The owner of the 3rd place in list of the 5 best selling cars in Brazil is the 4th best seller in the world of all times: the Volkswagen Beetle. Its three generations, produced between 1024 and 2019, got more than 24 million units in sales.
In Brazil, the Volkswagen Beetle had more than 3 million units sold, enough to place the model on the podium of best selling of all times. The car is so dear around here that there’s even a special day for it on the calendar. Since 1987, all 24 January is celebrated the Day of the Beetle.
2. Fiat Uno Image: Disclosure/Fiat
The runner-up among the 5 most popular cars sold in Brazil is the Fiat Uno. Approximately 3.3 million units have been sold in the country since its launch, in 1984.
The complete restyled by Fiat in 1996 did not change the sales flow, and the Mille, which has the previous appearance of the compact hatch, also continued to be successful in the used car market.
1. Volkswagen Gol Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen
The owner of the 1st place among the 5 most popular cars in Brazil comes as no surprise to anyone. It is the Volkswagen Gol, which has accumulated more than 6.4 million licensed units in the country since the launch of its first version, in 1984.
Since then, Goal has evolved, has undergone numerous restyles, but has always remained among the first, or as the first best-selling car in the country. The Gol was also the first Brazilian car to present the electronic injection system, in 1987, with its GTI version, even today a consumption dream not only for nostalgic people, but for everyone who appreciates a sports car.
With information: Automotive Repair, Vrum
With information: Automotive Repair, Vrum
With information: Automotive Repair, Vrum
