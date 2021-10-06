critique-the-guilty-│-the-guilt-that-chokes-us-in-breathtaking-suspense

For this, the new film by Netflix produced and starring Jake Gyllenhaal puts us into the routine work of Joe Baylor, a police detective who has been demoted to an emergency responder. And it’s on what could be his last day on the job that he gets the call from a young kidnap victim and needs to find a way to help her.

The big point here is the way in which The Guilty conducts this seemingly simple plot. The entire action is shown from the perspective of its protagonist, that is, from within a telephone exchange. Without being able to go to the streets to solve the crime or take the necessary steps to investigate it, everything is limited to the information he can get over the phone — which becomes increasingly distressing as the situation starts to get complicated.

At the same time, Joe’s own story is developed within this context, being a kind of secondary mystery that unfolds in parallel. We know he was relocated to the administrative service, but not exactly what happened or why it affects him so much. All the action takes place within the emergency service, which makes everything very claustrophobic and tense (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

And it is from this claustrophobic climate that these two narratives show that O Culpado brings one of the most intense and best surprises on Netflix this year.

Breathtaking

O Culpado is an excellent reminder that cinema doesn’t always need big effects and monumental action scenes to trap us. In many cases, all it takes is a good story and a good use of the camera to create all the tension that a suspense requires.

The idea of ​​a crime that only needs to be solved over the phone is not it’s necessarily new and we’ve seen similar things in other movies, like By a Wire and Emergency Call,not to mention de Guilt, the Danish film that inspired this American remake of Netflix. The difference is in the way Nic Pizzolatto’s script (True Detective) builds the tension and how the cinematography and setting create a sense of impotence that affects not only the protagonist, but the spectator himself.