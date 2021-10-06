Critique The Guilty │ The guilt that chokes us in breathtaking suspense
Guilt is a very treacherous feeling. It poisons our thinking and sabotages our actions, as we are always trying to make up for a mistake—no matter how much no one is asking for it. So, no matter how well intentioned we are, it is there to bias our judgment, our way of seeing the world or even our decisions. And The Guilty is a beautiful demonstration of how this feeling is suffocating.
For this, the new film by Netflix produced and starring Jake Gyllenhaal puts us into the routine work of Joe Baylor, a police detective who has been demoted to an emergency responder. And it’s on what could be his last day on the job that he gets the call from a young kidnap victim and needs to find a way to help her.
The big point here is the way in which The Guilty conducts this seemingly simple plot. The entire action is shown from the perspective of its protagonist, that is, from within a telephone exchange. Without being able to go to the streets to solve the crime or take the necessary steps to investigate it, everything is limited to the information he can get over the phone — which becomes increasingly distressing as the situation starts to get complicated.
And it is from this claustrophobic climate that these two narratives show that O Culpado brings one of the most intense and best surprises on Netflix this year.
Breathtaking
O Culpado is an excellent reminder that cinema doesn’t always need big effects and monumental action scenes to trap us. In many cases, all it takes is a good story and a good use of the camera to create all the tension that a suspense requires.
The idea of a crime that only needs to be solved over the phone is not it’s necessarily new and we’ve seen similar things in other movies, like By a Wire and Emergency Call,not to mention de Guilt, the Danish film that inspired this American remake of Netflix. The difference is in the way Nic Pizzolatto’s script (True Detective) builds the tension and how the cinematography and setting create a sense of impotence that affects not only the protagonist, but the spectator himself.
So much so that you quickly find yourself involved in that story and are as distressed as Gyllenhaal’s character, waiting for new information and imagining the action of the other police officers only from their narrations over the phone. It’s kind of a simple resource, but it works really well when it fits into the narrative presented. Hearing the policeman talk about the crime scene is much more agonizing than actually seeing it and this makes us gradually share in the tension that takes hold of Baylor as the situation becomes more urgent and he can’t do anything.
And The Guilty knows how to explore this tension very well. While the protagonist’s personal drama isn’t at all interesting next to the ongoing crime, the film takes advantage of its unique setting and claustrophobic situation itself to create this suffocating effect that goes beyond the kidnapping itself and embraces the entire protagonist.
And that’s where guilt comes into play. Although we’re not sure what happened to Gyllenhaal’s character, it’s clear that there’s something that affected his career and his personal life — and it’s this feeling that he needs to fix and make up for this mistake that motivates him to make decisions like are always the best. Not by chance, his asthma attacks become more frequent: with each passing minute, the situation becomes more suffocating and his own guilt takes his breath away.
Film brings two stories that run in parallel, although one is much more interesting than the other (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)
So what we have is a story which unfolds quite unpredictably and a protagonist who doesn’t react at all well to these twists. From an excellent performance by Gyllenhaal, we see how guilt affects Baylor and makes him increasingly lose control of the situation and go beyond limits that should not be advanced. And even though we don’t know for sure what happened to make him end up in the emergency service, little by little we get to know more about this character and understand why he was removed from the streets.
Imbalance and rush
Although running the two mysteries in parallel is really very tense, the connection between them isn’t as clear as it seems and throughout the entire movie, you get the feeling that the two stories don’t talk. While it’s easy to see how guilt links Baylor to the kidnap victim, the connection between the two narratives only happens in the last few minutes of the film, and until then, you get the feeling that one story is getting in the way of the other.
This is not a big problem, but it is It is undeniable that the mystery of the kidnapping is much more interesting than the drama of the demoted cop. So much so that, at various times, you feel uncomfortable when the personal plot invades the criminal.
Furthermore, without going into spoilers, the revelation of what happened to Joe Baylor is much less impactful than the twist that crime offers — even more so for us Brazilians, unfortunately . So much so that, as soon as the first mystery is solved, the film doesn’t mind speeding things up and delivers a very rushed ending knowing that it won’t be able to generate the same effect as what has been shown so far.
Still, it’s nothing to spoil the climate built up there. Even with this loss of rhythm, O Culpado delivers a suspense that does an excellent job with very little. As much as not all the twists are brilliant, the way he leads the viewer still makes it all worthwhile.
The Guilty is available in the Netflix catalog for all subscribers.
