Motorola Moto E20 has more pictures and full specs leaked

Motorola is expected to announce a new entry-level smartphone soon. Even with the expansion of the Moto G series, which now ranges from cheaper cell phones, such as the Moto G10, to higher performance cell phones, the Moto G100. Now, the Moto E line seems to be close to gaining a new generation of devices, with the supposed Moto E20.

The model had previously appeared in rumors, and now has more information revealed. First, the leaker Evan Blass shows off more of the new phone, as well as some technical specs of it. The Moto E20 must have the model number XT2155 and is known internally by the codename “Aruba”.

Motorola Moto E20 (XT2155-1 / “Aruba”): 6.5″ HD+, 2GB/32GB, Android 11, 1.6GHz octa-core, 13MP + 2MP | 5MP, 4000mAh

Also, Motorola “Cyprus” is the Moto E30. pic.twitter.com/WbdOGm12Rd

— Evan (@evleaks) August 26, 2021

The phone should have a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution, eight-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, and have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. In cameras, it must have a dual rear, being a 13MP main and a 2MP secondary, while the front is 5MP. Your battery must be 4000mAh. Blass revealed, finally, that there is another model in the family, known by the codename “Cyprus”, which must be the Moto E30, without giving any further information.

The also leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore brought other images, now showing the phone in gray color, and still confirming other specifications. Your chipser should ultimately be a UNISOC T606 with ARM Mali-G57 GPU. Your secondary camera should be a depth-of-field oriented camera, used to assist with portrait-enabled shots.

Moto E20 press render in Gray color with full specs

-6.5″, 720 x 1600, LCD, 20:09, 269 ppi

-UNISOC T606 SoC with ARM Mali-G57 GPU

-Android 11 Go

-13MP (f/2.0) Main + 2MP (f/2.4) Depth

-5MP (f/2.2) Selfie

-4000mAh, 10W

-2GB+32GB

-Dual SIM + SD card, 3.5mm jack, USB-C port

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UnqlrIA8Lr

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 26, 2021

Finally, it should support charging only 10 watts, and still bring support for two SIM chips, memory expansion via micro SD card, P2 port for headphones, USB Type-C connection, have dimensions 164.9 x 75, 6 x 8.5 mm and weigh 185 grams. Unfortunately, it should only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Anyway, despite having all its details revealed, there is still no specific date for its release.

Source: Twitter (1, 2)

