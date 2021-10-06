why-is-the-keyboard-not-in-alphabetical-order?

The vast majority of languages ​​spoken in the world follow the alphabet pattern in alphabetical order — A, B, C, D, E, F and so on. This simplifies the understanding of the letters when learning a new language, as well as helping to memorize them in an easier way.

It turns out that this concept does not apply to computer keyboards , notebooks, smartphones and other devices. Instead of following this layout, all the letters are mixed, thus creating the well-known QWERTY pattern, which has been adopted since the creation of the first typewriters.

But what was the idea by behind this format? And does it just explain the fact that the keyboard keys are not in alphabetical order? Why does the industry persist in this pattern? For these and other questions, follow the following article.

Some people may believe that the QWERTY standard came about with the creation of the first modern keyboards. I say “modern” because they only gained space among the common population from the decade of 1868, in the same period that personal computers were introduced on the market, even though they cost an arm and a leg. The first versions of typewriters followed an alphabetical order, but that changed with the creation of the QWERTY pattern (Image: Nick Fewings/Unsplash)

However, the story behind the shuffled keys starts way back in the century 19, when the American printer Christopher Latham Sholes ( 1024-1890) invented the typewriter, more precisely in 1024. At the time, the keys on the machine had an arrangement that followed the alphabetical order, which, at first, did not seem to be a problem for those who used the object, especially typists.

O The problem was that leaving the buttons in alphabetical order made typing too fast, increasing the chances of the spelling going wrong and forcing the typist to start from scratch on a new sheet of paper. Remember that we are talking about a typewriter on paper, and any mistake, however small, could force the person to type everything again.

Also, when typing very quickly , the metal bars on the typewriter, which in turn had the image with the shape of the letter or character, ended up forming stains on the paper. This could even lock the typewriter, as the bars, being pressed almost at the same time, could get tangled up in the tangle of metal just below each key.

Why is the keyboard not in alphabetical order?

Because of the fast and unrestrained typing caused by the keys in order Alphabetically, Sholes himself changed the position of some letters on the typewriter. The objective was precisely to make typing slower, reducing, or at least minimizing, the chances of errors when typing. It also reduced the risk of the metal bars getting stuck, preventing the typist from unscrewing the wires manually.

Sholes organized the keys by separating the most used pairs of letters in the English language to reduce the amount of possible errors and even crashes on the typewriter, since the typing speed was much slower.

To make typing slower and more efficient, Sholes moved the letters E and I, two of the most used in English language words, from the second to the first row of the typewriter. The letter A, which is also quite common in English words, continued in the second row, but was placed in a less prominent position.

And thus was born the QWERTY pattern.

QWERTY

The QWERTY pattern is the dominant layout on most keyboards, but it’s not the only one (Image: Clint Patterson/Unsplash)

The most common format used in keyboards to date is the QWERTY standard, which started way back when the change was made. proposed by Sholes. The name “QWERTY” comes from the fact that these are the initial five keys of the first row of the letters of the alphabet. That is, the order of the letters on the keyboard is nothing more than a copy of the typewriter pattern.

The layout is entirely written in the English language, so much so that if you look at your keyboard while reading this article, you will notice that some words in the English language, such as “are” and “you” , have the keys always next to each other. The layout is so effective for the language that these and other words can be written using just one hand.

However, the QWERTY key layout has become the standard for virtually all computer models. keyboard. And even with the arrival of computer keyboards — which include components with less chance of error compared to the metal wires of old-fashioned typists — people who were already used to the typewriter’s QWERTY layout might not see the point in adopting a layout of the keys in alphabetical order.

ABNT, AZERTY, DVORAK and other layouts

Of course, not everyone adapts or likes the QWERTY format, designed for the English language. Over the years, new layouts have emerged with keys in different layouts to suit a particular audience or language, but overall, it remains the essence of the QWERTY standard. Below, we list some examples.

ABNT and ABNT 2 The ABNT standard has the keys ” Ç” and Alt Gr (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

Yes, we have a keyboard layout to call our own. The standard used in Brazil follows the standards imposed by the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards (ABNT). Hence the name “ABNT”, which is already in its second version, ABNT 2.

But wait: if the standard used in Brazil is ABNT, why the initial keys in the first row of letters are not… ABNT?

The answer is simple: the other keyboard layouts do not propose drastic changes in the QWERTY as we know it, but change one thing or another that they are very specific to a particular audience or language. In the case of ABNT, the biggest differences are the cedilla key (Ç), which does not usually come on English keyboards, and the “Alt Gr” key, which is on the right side of the space bar and serves to activate the third function of some keys.

AZERTY In France, the default keyboard is the AZERTY model, which relocates several keys used in the French language (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

AZERTY is the keyboard layout used in France and other French-speaking countries. Belgium also uses this model, although it has created a Belgian version of the format. In AZERTY, much of the QWERTY layout has been retained. However, the A, Q, Z, W and M keys are in different places to make it easier to type French words.

COLEMAK

The COLEMAK layout does not have a dedicated Caps Lock key, which in this case is replaced by another Backspace key (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

Based on the DVORAK model, the COLEMAK layout was created for alphabets of Latin American origin. The format is designed to make typing more comfortable and efficient, leaving the most used keys to the fingers with more force, such as index and middle. Interestingly, it’s one of the few keyboard layouts that doesn’t have a Caps Lock key — in its place is an additional Backspace key.

DVORAK There are some variations of the DVORAK layout. This, for example, is one of the most popular in the United States (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

Despite being one of the most common alternatives to QWERTY, the DVORAK standard was never widely adopted by the industry. It is still a keyboard facing the English language, but the keys are distributed throughout the keyboard that typing happens with both hands, especially with the left. There are also versions of the DVORAK for use with a single hand and a model adapted to Brazilian Portuguese called BR-Nativo.

QWERTZ By default, the German QWERTZ layout has several keys with local characters and which replace common letters (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Wikipedia)

This is the keyboard layout used in German speaking regions. The name is very similar to QWERTY, with the exception of the last letter, Z, which is mostly used in the German language. There is also the inclusion of local characters such as ö, ä, and ü. In addition, there are layouts based on the German QWERTZ, including the Italian and Swiss models.

To change or not to change layout: that’s the question

It’s nice to see keyboard layouts with new letter layouts, each model suitable for a specific scenario, have been appearing. But in the end, that’s right: unless you have a very targeted use, it’s best to stick to the good old QWERTY, as it’s the standard we’ve been used to using since the beginning of our entry into the digital environment. .

It is also true that everything is a matter of custom, and it can take some time to get used to one layout to another. But, obviously, nothing stops you from migrating to a new keyboard layout.

Source: Wikipedia (1, 2, 3)