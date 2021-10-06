how-to-access-facetime-on-android

The iOS update brought an interesting new feature to FaceTime (iOS), Apple’s video calling application. When creating a meeting, you can generate a shareable link that can be accessed by Android or Windows devices. Previously, you had to individually invite each contact to the call.

There is, however, no specific FaceTime app for Android. To access the call, browser is required: the latest versions of Google Chrome (Android | iOS) or Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS) are supported. During the meeting, the FaceTime link allows you to configure audio and video options. Want to know how to access calls on your Android phone? See the step by step below!

Step 1:

First, it is necessary to receive the shareable link of the call. Open it in Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, enter your name and tap “Continue”.

Access a FaceTime call by link (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 2:

Then, allow access to the microphone and camera by your browser.

Free the use of the microphone and the camera to make the most of FaceTime (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 3: you will be redirected to a waiting screen to join the call. Take the opportunity to check out the audio and video, and tap “Join” to join the meeting. It is necessary to await approval from the room hosts. Request entry into the call (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 4: access the call after approval. You can view the attendees present, expand to full screen and manage audio or video. Start joining the call on FaceTime ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: Tap the three dot icon in the command bar to open more information about the room. You can select the link, view the list of people present, and change camera or microphone sources. Access more settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Ready! After following these steps, you will be able to access FaceTime from your Android phone or tablet.

