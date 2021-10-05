Top 10 Comedy Series to Watch on Netflix
Netflix has a huge and respectable catalog when it comes to original content. Thanks to House of Cards and Orange is the new Black, subscribers now have several successful series such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, but we can’t take credit for the collection of always bringing content from other studios that are just as cool as platform exclusives.
We've already listed the best original comedy series from Netflix, but taking advantage of the recent release of the five seasons of Superstore, the Canaltech
- decided to choose the 10 best comedy series that are available in the Netflix catalog, but are not necessarily exclusive to streaming.
Traveling between animation, drama, and even a little bit of romance, you’ll find below a hand-picked selection of titles that have already been recognized by the specialized critics, industry awards and, most importantly, by the judicious sofa bench, always keeping an eye on the best releases in the collection
. Check below the best comedy series available in the Netflix catalog.
. Jorel’s Brother
Starting the list with a Brazilian title, O Irmão do Jorel
- is an animation 90% national that has already yielded memes and jokes on the web, in addition to having a very loyal audience of fans. The plot follows a shy, nameless boy who is often called Jorel’s brother. This, in this case, is his older brother, much more popular and famous — the plot, however, is precisely the challenges that Jorel’s brother faces when trying to gain his own identity and be someone important to his family.
9. Ricky and Morty
This animation inspired by Back to the Future follows Rick’s crazy and unpredictable time-space and parallel universe travels, a weird but very intelligent scientist who drowns some drinking problems; and Morty, her teenage grandson who is far from as bright as his grandfather. Together they open up the dimensions of the multiverse and their personal characteristics can vary from one reality to another.
8. Please Like Me