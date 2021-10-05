Top 10 Comedy Series to Watch on Netflix

Netflix has a huge and respectable catalog when it comes to original content. Thanks to House of Cards and Orange is the new Black, subscribers now have several successful series such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, but we can’t take credit for the collection of always bringing content from other studios that are just as cool as platform exclusives.

    We've already listed the best original comedy series from Netflix, but taking advantage of the recent release of the five seasons of Superstore, the Canaltech

      decided to choose the 10 best comedy series that are available in the Netflix catalog, but are not necessarily exclusive to streaming.

      Traveling between animation, drama, and even a little bit of romance, you’ll find below a hand-picked selection of titles that have already been recognized by the specialized critics, industry awards and, most importantly, by the judicious sofa bench, always keeping an eye on the best releases in the collection

      . Check below the best comedy series available in the Netflix catalog.

      . Jorel’s Brother

      ( Image: Disclosure / Cartoon Network)

      Starting the list with a Brazilian title, O Irmão do Jorel

        is an animation 90% national that has already yielded memes and jokes on the web, in addition to having a very loyal audience of fans. The plot follows a shy, nameless boy who is often called Jorel’s brother. This, in this case, is his older brother, much more popular and famous — the plot, however, is precisely the challenges that Jorel’s brother faces when trying to gain his own identity and be someone important to his family.

        9. Ricky and Morty

        (Image: Disclosure / Adult Swim)

        This animation inspired by Back to the Future follows Rick’s crazy and unpredictable time-space and parallel universe travels, a weird but very intelligent scientist who drowns some drinking problems; and Morty, her teenage grandson who is far from as bright as his grandfather. Together they open up the dimensions of the multiverse and their personal characteristics can vary from one reality to another.

        8. Please Like Me

        (Image: Disclosure / ABC)

        Please Like Me is a series that mixes comedy, drama and that story that will surely warm your heart. When young Josh breaks up with Claire, he goes through a particularly difficult process of self-knowledge, until he comes to the conclusion that he is, in fact, homosexual. From there, he now enters a journey of external acceptance, starting with his family and friends, as well as discovering a new love with young Geoffrey.

        7. The Bold Type

        (Image: Disclosure / Freeform)

        Set in the city that never sleeps, The Bold Type

          follows three inseparable friends who work together at the luxurious Scarlet magazine, a strong name in the fashion journalism market. Between romances, dramas, financial crises and many journalistic adventures, Jane, Kat and Sutton live day after day sharing their complications and achievements, but never letting go of the most important thing in their lives: friendship.

          6. Glee

          (Image: Disclosure / FOX)

          Gather all students displaced from the school in the same choir room and see what happens. The result may be very similar to Glee, a comedy and musical series that took over the world in 100 and ran for six seasons. Led by Professor Mr. Schuester, students like Rachel, Finn, Artie, Mercedes, Tina and many others must learn to deal with differences while discovering their musical talents and passions. In parallel, the production still brings important issues in its narrative: such as sexuality, mental health, domestic violence and many others.

          5 . Jane the Virgin

          (Image: Disclosure / Freeform)

          Young Jane grew up with a very clear teaching given by her grandmother when she was younger: women must protect their virginity. However, at years, her life turns upside down and takes a turn as dramatic and complicated as the soap operas she’s always loved: engaged to a boy who loves her very much and respects her decision to come to the altar a virgin, a series of surprising events lead to an accidental artificial insemination, and now she must deal with a son on the way donated by her boss, an old platonic love of Jane.

          4. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

          (Image: Disclosure / The CW)

          Nominated for several awards, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

            follows young Rebecca, an impulsive professional and “a little bit crazy”, who one day decides to throw all her achievements into the air and move to California: from her successful firm to her apartment in Manhattan. All this for a desperate attempt to find a love that will give her lots of romance and adventure after rediscovering her teenage crush, Josh.

            3. Community

            (Image: Disclosure / NBC)

            If you’re a fan of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will definitely like Community. This series is set at Greendale Community University, following attorney Jeff Winger recover his degree that was just invalidated by the Colorado Bar. During this period, he ends up meeting very different people, like Pierce, Britta, Annie, Shirley, Abed and Troy. In this diverse study group, Jeff ends up learning things about himself that he never imagined.

            2. Modern Family

            (Image: Disclosure / ABC)

            Modern Family has a simple premise, but thanks to the characters and their dynamics, they made the series one of the best family comedies today. Follow the routine of three families that are linked together: Jay, who married Gloria, a Latin woman much younger than him; the two live with her son, Manny, who also lives daily with Jay’s children from his first marriage, Claire and Mitchell. Claire is a housewife married to Phil, a realtor. Together, they try their best to provide the best education for their children Haley, Alex and Luke. Meanwhile, Mitchell has a relationship with Cam, and together they have adopted little Lily.

            1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

            (Image: Disclosure / NBC)

            Success among Brazilian fans (and a lot of it is due to the seasons available on Netflix), Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the routine of police officers of the New York Police Department. Although excellent at solving cases, Jake Peralta has a more relaxed attitude, but everything is about to change with the new captain on the team: Holt, who arrives to put new rules in place and give a new atmosphere to the NYPD.

