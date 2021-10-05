Top 10 Comedy Series to Watch on Netflix

Netflix has a huge and respectable catalog when it comes to original content. Thanks to House of Cards and Orange is the new Black, subscribers now have several successful series such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, but we can’t take credit for the collection of always bringing content from other studios that are just as cool as platform exclusives.

As 16 best original comedy series from Netflix

At 16 best romantic comedies available on Netflix

As 10 best Netflix romantic comedies

We’ve already listed the best original comedy series from Netflix, but taking advantage of the recent release of the five seasons of Superstore, the Canaltech