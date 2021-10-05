see-how-to-make-the-background-of-whatsapp-even-darker

Does the brightness of your cell phone usually bother you when you’re chatting on WhatsApp? Many people end up leaving their cell phones in “Dark Mode” because of this, right? But, did you know that you can make your conversations a little darker? On WhatsApp you can easily adjust the background brightness of your conversation when you are in “Dark Mode”.

Instagram gains shortcut to link WhatsApp profile

How to send messages that disappear in 7 days on WhatsApp

How to use WhatsApp Multiple Devices function

So, this can be a great alternative for those who use the app a lot to chat at night, after all, you will be able to greatly reduce the brightness of your screen on WhatsApp. Want to find out how to darken the background of your conversations? Find out what to do in the next lines!

See how to make the background of your conversations darker on WhatsApp Oh! And before starting, remember that this function is available in the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS devices. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Step 1: in “Settings”, access the category “Conversations”;

Step 2: once that is done, tap on “Wallpaper”;

Step 3: on this page, if you are using the dark theme on WhatsApp or on your cell phone, you can adapt the background brightness of your conversation making it a little darker. To do this, just adjust the light bar below your wallpaper.

511744

Quickly, right? Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends.

Source: WhatsApp