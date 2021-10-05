gta:-rockstar-gives-hints-of-remastered-trilogy

It seems the new Rockstar Launcher update from today has begun preparing for the new remasters for the GTA Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/qgqu9aegdL — Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 100

In a post that follows, he reinforces that the information was in the software codes since of September, but apparently none dataminer (people who explore program data) realized. Another piece of information found and worth highlighting is the “Unreal” after the name of the game. We can imagine that the word refers to Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ graphics engine and that can be used to relaunch the three games.

Users @TezFunz2 and @World still found images with logos and the subtitle “The Definitive Edition” (“The Definitive Edition”, in free translation) and also published them on Twitter.

Official logos, found by @Word, for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. GTA Net, a fansite of the series, discovered icons and logos on the lines, representing the arts and some iconic objects of the trilogy. One might imagine that these are additions to something from GTA Online, but they could also be icons for achievements and trophies.

Along with the much talked about GTA 6, the remastered trilogy of the classic franchise games has several rumors circulating on the internet day after day. Note that nothing has been confirmed or denied by Rockstar Games so far.

The only confirmed release from the developer of Take-Two Interactive is GTA V

for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S. The single-player campaign and online multiplayer hit next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft in March

