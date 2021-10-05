uae-to-send-probe-to-study-asteroids-in-2028

The United Arab Emirates announced this Tuesday (5) that they will launch in 2028, a mission that will explore the Solar System’s main asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. This will be the second interplanetary project in the nation that last year sent the Hope Mars spacecraft to study the climate and atmosphere of the Red Planet.

UAE selects two new astronauts, including the first female

NASA postpones mission that will try to divert the orbit of a dangerous asteroid

Mission Dawn, which studied the asteroid Ceres, is officially closed by NASA

In an official statement, the president of the UAE Space Agency, Sarah Al Amiri, informed that the main objective of the new mission, as yet unnamed, is to accelerate the development of local initiatives based on the knowledge of the nation. “When we embarked on the Emirates Mars mission, we took on a six-year task that was five times more complex than the Earth observation satellites we were developing,” he added.