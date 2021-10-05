UAE to send probe to study asteroids in 2028

The United Arab Emirates announced this Tuesday (5) that they will launch in 2028, a mission that will explore the Solar System’s main asteroid belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. This will be the second interplanetary project in the nation that last year sent the Hope Mars spacecraft to study the climate and atmosphere of the Red Planet.

In an official statement, the president of the UAE Space Agency, Sarah Al Amiri, informed that the main objective of the new mission, as yet unnamed, is to accelerate the development of local initiatives based on the knowledge of the nation. “When we embarked on the Emirates Mars mission, we took on a six-year task that was five times more complex than the Earth observation satellites we were developing,” he added.

Moment when the OSIRIS-REx probe touched the surface of the asteroid Bennu at 2020 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona)

According to Amiri, the new mission is five times more complex than Hope Mars When launched in 2020, the probe will fly over Venus and Earth, respectively, in the middle of the same year. and halfway through 2029. Then, it will head towards the asteroid belt, arriving there at There, the probe will closely study seven different asteroids, ending the mission by landing on some of these space rocks around 394205.

Landing a probe on an asteroid it is an ambitious and risky task. So much so that only a few missions were successful in this maneuver, including NASA’s OSIRIS-REx, whose probe touched the surface of the asteroid Bennu and collected samples in October last year. The University of Colorado’s Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics, which worked with the UAE on the development of Hope Mars, will also be involved in the new work.

Illustration of the HAKUTO lander- R, developed by ispace, which will land the US lunar rover on 2020 (Image: Reproduction/ispace)

For the time being, there is no information on the mission’s scientific objectives or about any equipment that will be used, but, according to the Arab authorities, all this will be reported at 1024 . As part of its efforts to reach deep space, the nation also plans to send a rover to the Moon next year, in partnership with the Japanese company ispace.

With this, the UAE they hope to encourage and develop the nation’s scientific and technological skills and boost the economy, which is currently dependent on oil exports. Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “With each new advance we make in space, we create opportunities for young people here on Earth.”

Source: Space.com

