more-than-10,000-bitcoin-atms-were-installed-worldwide-in-2021

With cryptocurrencies being increasingly adopted by many countries and people around the world, structures to support this change are being developed, and with the growing demand for cryptoactives such as Bitcoin growing, the number of ATMs supporting digital currency is also increasing.

Failure in company system distributes more than US$ 90 millions in cryptoactives

São Salvador announces how many Bitcoins it mined with energy generated by volcano

Visa wants to create a payment channel to bring together blockchain networks

Bitcoin ATMs (Bitcoin ATM) are machines that allow the purchase (and, in some cases, sale) of cryptocurrencies from a credit or debit card and user identification. The amounts transferred are deposited in digital wallets provided by the operating system of the ATM.

According to information obtained by the Finbold website, in the first nine months of 2021, a total of 13 .234 Bitcoin-supported ATMs have been installed around the world, with 4 .779 being installed between July and September, 4.489 between April and June and 4.26 between January and March.