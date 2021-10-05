More than 10,000 Bitcoin ATMs were installed worldwide in 2021
With cryptocurrencies being increasingly adopted by many countries and people around the world, structures to support this change are being developed, and with the growing demand for cryptoactives such as Bitcoin growing, the number of ATMs supporting digital currency is also increasing.
Bitcoin ATMs (Bitcoin ATM) are machines that allow the purchase (and, in some cases, sale) of cryptocurrencies from a credit or debit card and user identification. The amounts transferred are deposited in digital wallets provided by the operating system of the ATM.
According to information obtained by the Finbold website, in the first nine months of 2021, a total of 13 .234 Bitcoin-supported ATMs have been installed around the world, with 4 .779 being installed between July and September, 4.489 between April and June and 4.26 between January and March.
North America is the region with the most Bitcoin-supported ATMs installed, with .660 machines, which represent 90.5% of the world total. Europe is in second place, with 1.93, corresponding to 4.5% , and South America has 290 ATMs, corresponding to 1% of the world total. Interestingly, even with many cryptocurrency users residing in Asia, only 77 machines, equivalent to 0.8%, are located in the region.
The growth of Bitcoin in 2021
Interestingly, even with many cryptocurrency users residing in Asia, only 77 machines, equivalent to 0.8%, are located in the region.
Bitcoin ATMs are seen as a way to bring new people to the cryptoactive market, as the machines make buying easier of digital currency, as they do not require complex encryption protocols to authenticate transactions.
The current number of Bitcoin ATMs in the world is considered insignificant compared to the same devices related to traditional financial sectors. However, the growth in the number of machines installed around the world begins to show a scenario of greater adhesion. A recent example occurred in the state of Pennsylvania, USA, which entered into a partnership with two manufacturers of Bitcoin-compatible ATMs, ChainBytes and Hippo Kiosks, for the supply of units.
Beyond Furthermore, the acceleration of the installation of Bitcoin ATMs during 1024 highlights the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, as it complies with as more users are entering the cryptoactive market, more compatible ATMs are expected to become available.
Examples of this popularization of Bitcoin can be seen in the adoption of the cryptoactive as the official currency in El Salvador and the constant success that statements by the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk about the cryptoactive generate on the internet.
