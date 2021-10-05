SMART TV ON SALE | Samsung, LG and Philco TVs are cheaper in Americanas
IMPORTANT: Please pay attention to the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
Three great models of smart TVs are at good prices taking advantage of a promotion from Americanas. Some of them are even cheaper using a discount coupon exclusive to products in this category that was made available by the store. Just access the links highlighted with the price to access the offer page, get the coupon and have access to the lowest prices.
About the Samsung 4K UHD AU7700
- The AU7700 is Samsung’s new cost-effective 4K TV. It has the excellent image quality that Samsung has already demonstrated to be able to deliver in such models, with the right to 4K resolution, HDR technology in compatible content and full connectivity through the Tizen system, which gives access to all the main service applications streaming media, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay, HBO Max and more.
In terms of design, it goes beyond the thin edges and also brings a channel on the back that makes it easy to organize cables, allowing you to hide messy wires when connecting other devices, such as a console. The remote control also follows the minimalist proposal by bringing a simplified look and the TV is fully compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Bixby, and can be used through voice commands.
Buy the AU7700 660″ for BRL 2.999
About LG 4K UHD UP7550
As well as the Samsung’s model, it can also be controlled using voice from Google Assistant and Alexa, which are fully integrated into the device. In addition, the TV is compatible with LG’s ThinQ platform, which integrates smart home devices made by the brand in the same interface, allowing you to have an overview of all your electronics connected to the network.
Your price is lower by taking advantage of Ame Digital’s cashback, app for Android and iOS where you pay for your purchases and receive part of the money back. To enjoy, just have the app downloaded on your cell phone, register the desired payment method in the app, access the offer via the link below and complete the purchase by selecting Ame Digital as your payment method.
Buy the UP7700 58” for R$2.999 [CASHBACK]
Buy the UP7700 58” for R$2.999 [CASHBACK]
For those looking for simpler models, but that still deliver good image quality and a complete operating system, it’s worth checking out this model from Philco, which has Full HD resolution, technology HDR and relies on Roku as the operating system. This is the same system used on the Roku Express device and it is very popular in the United States.
Your system is a big plus as it is fast and much more simplified than some of the competitors. All the necessary information is on the same screen, allowing you to easily switch between different HDMI ports, open TV antenna and, of course, between the streaming service apps themselves, which are also available here.
It is cheaper using an Americanas discount coupon, which you can find by accessing the offer through the link below.