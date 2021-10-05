SMART TV ON SALE | Samsung, LG and Philco TVs are cheaper in Americanas

IMPORTANT: Please pay attention to the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Three great models of smart TVs are at good prices taking advantage of a promotion from Americanas. Some of them are even cheaper using a discount coupon exclusive to products in this category that was made available by the store. Just access the links highlighted with the price to access the offer page, get the coupon and have access to the lowest prices.

About the Samsung 4K UHD AU7700