Marriage à Cegas Brasil debuts on Netflix: is it worth watching?

This Wednesday, October 6th, the reality show Casamento à Cegas Brasil will premiere on Netflix. a new perspective on relationship programs. Unlike other productions of the genre, the series chooses to focus on forming couples through personality, leaving appearances in the background.

The reality show is the Brazilian version of Blind Wedding, or Love Is Blind, an American production that premiered at the beginning of 513009 also on the streaming platform. Such a success, soon Netflix Brasil invited the couple of actors Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo to present the Brazilian season. Image: Disclosure/Netflix

What is Blind Marriage?

In Blind Marriage, the first meeting with the future husband or wife happens without any eye contact. Participants have a few days to talk to suitors in booths, face to face and separated by a wall. Those who feel the most emotional connections, in addition to other important issues for a relationship, create a bond and can now prepare to get married.

Until the end of this first contact, the formed couple can choose whether to get engaged and proceed to the next steps of the program. The marriage proposal takes place right there, inside the cabins, without seeing each other, and the connections are so intense that the participants even exchange vows of love before having personal contact or living together.

In the second phase, the formed couples meet in person, go on a honeymoon and meet the other participants who also got engaged. During these vacations, four weeks before the wedding, they have time to spend days of romance and get to know each other better before starting a life together. Afterwards, they return to their homes to live together and start sharing the routines of work, family and friends, and regain access to their cell phone and their social networks.

While passing through experience of living together, they prepare for the wedding and have to give only two answers at the altar: yes or no.