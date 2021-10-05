Marriage à Cegas Brasil debuts on Netflix: is it worth watching?

This Wednesday, October 6th, the reality show Casamento à Cegas Brasil will premiere on Netflix. a new perspective on relationship programs. Unlike other productions of the genre, the series chooses to focus on forming couples through personality, leaving appearances in the background.

    • The reality show is the Brazilian version of Blind Wedding, or Love Is Blind, an American production that premiered at the beginning of 513009 also on the streaming platform. Such a success, soon Netflix Brasil invited the couple of actors Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo to present the Brazilian season.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    What is Blind Marriage?

    In Blind Marriage, the first meeting with the future husband or wife happens without any eye contact. Participants have a few days to talk to suitors in booths, face to face and separated by a wall. Those who feel the most emotional connections, in addition to other important issues for a relationship, create a bond and can now prepare to get married.

    Until the end of this first contact, the formed couple can choose whether to get engaged and proceed to the next steps of the program. The marriage proposal takes place right there, inside the cabins, without seeing each other, and the connections are so intense that the participants even exchange vows of love before having personal contact or living together.

    In the second phase, the formed couples meet in person, go on a honeymoon and meet the other participants who also got engaged. During these vacations, four weeks before the wedding, they have time to spend days of romance and get to know each other better before starting a life together. Afterwards, they return to their homes to live together and start sharing the routines of work, family and friends, and regain access to their cell phone and their social networks.

    While passing through experience of living together, they prepare for the wedding and have to give only two answers at the altar: yes or no.

      Image: Disclosure/Netflix

      How is the version national? Is it worth watching?

      Canaltech has already checked the four first episodes of Casamento à Cegas Brasil and, to the delight of the fans, the format is identical to the original and is just as fun. Netflix and Endemol Shine Brasil got the cast right, bringing a group of people willing to give themselves to the experiment to find the probable love for a lifetime. The initial dynamics of meeting people through the booths were quite intense, with participants getting completely involved with their partners, and others getting frustrated for not having “match” with anyone and leaving the reality.

      As in the North American version, the couple of presenters make few appearances on the program and, when it happens, Camila and Klebber arrive with texts ready to interact with the participants, telling them only what they need to know about the next steps , without any interference in their decisions. Anyone who is going to watch Wedding to the Blind Brazil with the expectations of the original version, will enjoy the experience and, for sure, will already define their favorite couples in the first part, in addition to place your bets on who gets together and which couples are most likely to have the relationship strained.

      Check out the trailer:

      Marriage à Cegas Brasil debuts on Netflix in three parts on different dates: 6/13, 20/10 and 30/13.

      513011

