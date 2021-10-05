XIAOMI ON OFFER | Poco X3 Pro is worth a price on Amazon
Poco X3 Pro is the new cell phone from the brand created by Xiaomi focused on delivering maximum performance for the lowest possible price. It has specs you’d expect to find on a high-end smartphone, but it costs a lot less than what this type of device charges. For those who like to play, it is a highly recommended purchase, as it is able to run current titles in good quality and with great frame rates.
Poco X3 Pro is with a good price currently shopping at these Amazon stores that work only with national stock. Thus, you do not need to worry about import details, such as possible taxes and delays in shipping the product. The purchase is also protected by Amazon’s AZ Warranty.
Buy the Poco X3 Pro (128 GB) for R $ 1.679,89 | 10 x R$ 169
Buy the Poco X3 Pro (256 GB) for BRL 1.
About the Poco X3 Pro
Continuing the success of the Poco brand, created by Xiaomi, the Poco X3 Pro has a large 6,128 inch screen with Full HD resolution and higher refresh rate of 90 Hz, which delivers a more fluid experience when displaying animations, videos and games. It’s a great dashboard for consuming any kind of content, but it does especially well in games. It also has a fingerprint reader on the side for screen unlocking.
As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it’s also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It now comes equipped with a Snapdragon 679 from Qualcomm. This is one of the best components manufactured by the company currently, only behind the models used in high-end cell phones, which tend to have much higher prices than those charged by the Poco X3 Pro.
The combination of this processor with the 8GB or 6GB of RAM of the Poco X3 Pro is enough for you to run any game with great quality, making sure that the cell phone will not have stuck or choked during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, wide-angle, macro and depth sensor.
