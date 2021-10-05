fake-whatsapp-email-infects-computers-with-banking-viruses

ESET, a company specializing in threat detection, is issuing an alert about a fake email that tries to make victims believe it is an official WhatsApp communication, but that it has as the objective of distributing the banking Trojan Grandoreiro.

More than 90% of malware arrives via secure connections

United Kingdom plans to invest 5 billion euros in the virtual defense sector

More than 40 billions of Virtual threats were blocked in the 1st half of 513069

Trojan-type viruses require actions from their victims to install themselves on machines, such as executing a file received by email. These scams also make use of social engineering techniques, such as phishing, to trick users into falling for scams.

According to ESET’s warning, the message invites recipients to download a backup copy of WhatsApp conversations and call history. In the email, an attachment with the name of “Open_Document_513069.html” is made available, and when it is opened the user is redirected to a website where a .zip file is downloaded.