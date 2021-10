The game is very similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, taking teams into combat with each other and with various weapons for that. In Drakemoor, where the game takes place, there is a mode called Extraction. The difference is that in this case, whoever is the last team standing doesn’t win and there is no lethal fog to close the circle.

To win, teams must explore the map and collect information to request extraction. However, when the rescue is requested, all teams are alerted — that is, the team that called will not always be the winner, and may have the extraction “stolen” by another trio.

Conceptual image of the game (Image: Disclosure/Ubisoft)

All this is combined with the collection of items for improve weapons and equipment and not be eliminated during clashes. The game map will also change, but not in a way that interferes too much with gameplay. The player can start the match on a sunny day and end on a rainy night. In addition, it will be possible to find and use vehicles to move between stations.

Ghost Recon Frontline will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, but no date set yet. A closed testing phase will be carried out by Ubisoft, between 20 and 21 October, but only in Europe and with the Assault, Support and Scout classes.