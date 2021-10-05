tinder-brings-a-novelty-to-brazil-that-shows-possible-matches-with-common-tastes

One of the most common criticisms of Tinder is the fact that the app is based almost exclusively on appearance rather than encouraging people to search for common tastes. Now, as one of the exponents in the segment, the app intends to change this issue a little by launching the “Explore” feature in Brazil. Tinder wins new feature that makes the app more social

Swipe Night returns to Tinder in 1024 promising mysterious plot and more matches The idea is similar to what exists on Instagram and allows you to discover new profiles inspired by your habits and ideals, such as game lovers, card-carrying moviegoers or lovers for Arabic food. In the app, however, the focus is on people’s interests, which can help you find people more compatible with your lifestyle or way of thinking. The “Explore” will bring new ways to meet people in Tinder (Image: Disclosure/Tinder) The platform also introduced the new feature called Quick Chat, which allows you to exchange initial ideas before the match. There will be a timer with a time limit in which people must talk: when it’s over, they decide whether the conversation will go deeper or if it all ends there . The novelty has been very successful since its launch in the US in early June, and is available daily from at midnight in Brazil. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! For developers, “Explore” is the biggest app revolution since the creation of the swipe, that sideways drag movement. In initial tests, about 80% of users have tried the service and receptivity appears to have been positive. The idea is for this to be a dynamic and constantly renewing space to deliver interesting new members to connect. “Explore” in the center of Tinder

When you chat on the internet, there is always that fear that someone else is with a fake photo or lying about who she really is. Photo verification is a feature to give users more security, from a selfie taken in real time and compared to those already in the app with a face recognition technology.

Everyone who goes through this process receives a blue identification seal to ensure authenticity. From now on, Tinder members will be able to set whether they want to see only people with verified photos from the Explore section.

The Quick Chat is the opportunity to chat quickly with several people and see if there is any “chemistry” (Image: Disclosure/Tinder)

Another novelty, this one more focused on Generation Z, is a new way to meet people on the internet. Swipe Night is a good example of this: it is an interactive experience that has attracted more than million people and increased by 26% matches, in addition to having paved the way for similar new ideas. Now, an updated version of Swipe Night, even more mysterious, will be integrated with Explore starting in November.

Vibes, on the other hand, comes with this footprint more in line with ideas for people to get to know each other . Every week, members will have new ways to express their opinions on various aspects of everyday life, from ideas of where to go on a first date to pop culture happenings. The idea is for everyone to answer these questions so that an identification between users can happen.

This is the first time that members can talk before giving match, so flirting and conversation become protagonists, rather than just focusing on beauty. With this, Tinder shows why it remains at the forefront of relationship apps and bets on the creation of bonds that are much deeper than the mere external appearance.