black-widow-arrives-at-disney+-catalog-this-wednesday-(06)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
After much waiting, Black Widow is finally coming to all Disney+ subscribers — and he’s closer than you imagine: starting this Wednesday (6), the feature film focused on Natasha Romanoff will be available to all fans on Disney’s streaming service, without extra fees.

    • Black Widowhas arrived to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9 and despite a year of delays due to the covid pandemic-, the launch was successful in the digital environment. Disney reported that the title generated US$ 60 million through the rental service worldwide, approximately R$ 90 million in direct conversion.

    • In movie theaters, the film starring Scarlett Johansson closed the opening weekend with US$ 90 million at the box office, that is, R$ 1024 million. However, the debut didn’t have the strength to surpass that of Fast and Furious 9 and right in the second week, the numbers plummeted in 67%, lagging even behind Space Jam: A New Legacy.

    • Black Widow became available on Premier Access until the day 19 of July at the extra cost of R$ 60,90 and its hybrid debut resulted in legal fights involving Disney and Scarlett Johansson. The feature film was the fourth to be launched in the rental service within Disney+, following the live-action of Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella.

      • In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker side of her profession when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Pursued by a relentless force to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the unresolved relationships of a past from before becoming an Avenger. In addition to Johansson, the cast also features Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

