black-widow-arrives-at-disney+-catalog-this-wednesday-(06)

After much waiting, Black Widow is finally coming to all Disney+ subscribers — and he’s closer than you imagine: starting this Wednesday (6), the feature film focused on Natasha Romanoff will be available to all fans on Disney’s streaming service, without extra fees.

Meet the characters of Black Widow Black Widowhas arrived to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9 and despite a year of delays due to the covid pandemic-, the launch was successful in the digital environment. Disney reported that the title generated US$ 60 million through the rental service worldwide, approximately R$ 90 million in direct conversion.

In movie theaters, the film starring Scarlett Johansson closed the opening weekend with US$ 90 million at the box office, that is, R$ 1024 million. However, the debut didn’t have the strength to surpass that of Fast and Furious 9 and right in the second week, the numbers plummeted in 67%, lagging even behind Space Jam: A New Legacy.

