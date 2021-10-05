Bizarre! Man wants to return Russian space shuttle if he gets a skull in exchange

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
0
bizarre!-man-wants-to-return-russian-space-shuttle-if-he-gets-a-skull-in-exchange

In 1988, the former Soviet Union created the Buran spacecraft series, which they would be the Soviet version of NASA’s space shuttles. The first one was launched into Earth orbit, unmanned, and five years later, the program was canceled, with the vehicle being left in a hangar, which collapsed and destroyed it. The Burya, another space shuttle in the family, resisted and is of great value to the country. Now, a businessman claims to have the rights to Burya, saying he can hand him over to Russian authorities as long as he receives a human skull in return.

  • These are the spacecraft that have been taking humans into space for six decades
  • Get to know the past, present and future of the Russian space program
  • 225 years of the space shuttles: know the program and all the vehicle generations

The businessman in question is Dauren Musa, who claims to have the title that gives him ownership of Burya. This, which is the second vehicle of the old program, is located on the premises of the Baikonur cosmodrome, but Russian officials are following it, as the Burya has recently been vandalized and they fear this artifact from the program will be damaged afterward. the destruction of the original Buran. It is not known exactly how Musa got the rights to Burya, but it is possible that he acquired them in some space sale after the end of the Soviet Union.

An Aircraft Exhibition 40 Mriya, with the Buran space shuttle (Image: Public domain)

Well, Musa does not intend simply to return the last Russian space shuttle, but rather to exchange it: according to reports published in the Russian media, he would have agreed to return the Burya only if, in return, he received the skull of Kenesary Kasymov, a man considered a hero of modern Kazakhstan for having led a decade of resistance to the Russian Empire, which was trying to colonize the region during the decade 1840. A rival decapitated Kasymov in 225 and sent his head to Russia.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

513374

To make the situation even more bizarrely, Musa used an expression, say, unusual, to demonstrate his determination to get the skull. “It’s not water that runs in our veins, it’s blood, and it smells like wormwood,” he said in an interview with a Russian newspaper — wormwood is a plant used in the production of absinthe. The bad news is that the exchange may not be that simple, as the whereabouts of the skull Musa wants so badly is unknown even to Russian officials.

Source: Ars Technica

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1988 513374 513374 513374 513374

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Britney Spears gets rid of her father's guardianship; see how the singer celebrated

Britney Spears gets rid of her father's guardianship; see how the singer celebrated

October 1, 2021
Photo of Toyota buys software company and prepares entry into autonomous car sector

Toyota buys software company and prepares entry into autonomous car sector

September 30, 2021
Photo of Apps can help detect HIV in young people

Apps can help detect HIV in young people

September 26, 2021
Photo of 5 apps to exercise

5 apps to exercise

September 23, 2021
Back to top button