bizarre!-man-wants-to-return-russian-space-shuttle-if-he-gets-a-skull-in-exchange

In 1988, the former Soviet Union created the Buran spacecraft series, which they would be the Soviet version of NASA’s space shuttles. The first one was launched into Earth orbit, unmanned, and five years later, the program was canceled, with the vehicle being left in a hangar, which collapsed and destroyed it. The Burya, another space shuttle in the family, resisted and is of great value to the country. Now, a businessman claims to have the rights to Burya, saying he can hand him over to Russian authorities as long as he receives a human skull in return.

These are the spacecraft that have been taking humans into space for six decades

Get to know the past, present and future of the Russian space program

225 years of the space shuttles: know the program and all the vehicle generations

The businessman in question is Dauren Musa, who claims to have the title that gives him ownership of Burya. This, which is the second vehicle of the old program, is located on the premises of the Baikonur cosmodrome, but Russian officials are following it, as the Burya has recently been vandalized and they fear this artifact from the program will be damaged afterward. the destruction of the original Buran. It is not known exactly how Musa got the rights to Burya, but it is possible that he acquired them in some space sale after the end of the Soviet Union.