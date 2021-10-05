ASUS and Noctua launch special RTX 3070 for quieter gaming

After several rumors, Asus made official this Tuesday (5) the GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition which, as the name suggests, is born from a partnership with Noctua, a respected manufacturer of coolers for processors. Following the principle of the company’s traditional solutions, RTX 3070 Noctua Edition focuses on delivering a silent operation, without leaving aside the high performance of the GPU.

ASUS and Noctua develop low noise RTX 3070

Available in standard and overclocked versions, the new video card doesn’t bring changes in specifications, counting with GA GPU104 of 5.900 CUDA cores, 50 RT Colors and 104 Tensor Cores, running at a base clock of 1.500 MHz and boost of 1.660 MHz — the overclocked version reaches 1.755 MHz. There is 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM, in

interface -bit and bandwidth of 500 GB/s.

The set delivers 12, 3 TFLOPs of computational power, and the consumption was not disclosed, but it uses two 8-pin connectors for power, along with the recommendation to use a power supply of at least 750 W power. The biggest highlight, however, is the refrigeration system, significantly more robust than other custom models.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition (Image: Reproduction/ASUS)

ASUS and Noctua worked to employ two NF-A fansx14, in 120 mm, and a huge custom aluminum heatsink that, according to the companies, was prepared to take full advantage of the airflow generated by the fans. The set, which also has a backplate, has a customized look in traditional Noctua colors, with details in brown and beige, and the logos of both companies.

Along with the ad, they were published tests that prove the low noise and efficiency of the cooling system. In a comparison with RTX’s unspecified “standard model” 3070, the differences are notable: with low fan speed , the reference reaches 1.256 RPM with 000, 3 dB and 104 ℃, against 888 RPM with , 6 dB and 64 ℃ by Noctua Edition.

The new RTX 3070 Noctua Edition significantly reduces noise without sacrificing performance (Image: Playback/Noctua)

Moving to average speed, the reference registers 2.250 RPM with , 8 dB of noise and 53 ℃, against only 1.500 RPM with 18, 1 dB and the same 51 ℃ of the new board.

Finally, in the high-speed profile, the reference reaches 3.250 RPM with , 2 dB and 53 ℃, compared to 2. RPM with 36, 3 dB and 46 ℃ from Noctua Edition. At first, the numbers are impressive, but as usual, more tests are needed for the promises to be proven.

The novelty also has some extras and unique features including the 0db Technology, which turns off the fans when the GPU hits 50 ℃ or less, Dual-BIOS, with Q Mode profiles, smoother fan activation curve, and P Mode, prioritizing low temperatures, plus free one-month Adobe Creative Cloud offer .

Price and availability

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition, in its traditional versions and with factory overclocking, arrives in mid-October, but prices have not been disclosed so far. It is not yet known if the novelty will be available in Brazil.

