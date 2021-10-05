Radiopharmaceutical production may stop again this month, says Marcos Pontes

In recent weeks, Brazil has suffered from the risk of shortages of radiopharmaceuticals — products used in nuclear medicine, that is, in treatments of cancer by radiotherapy and in the performance of imaging exams. On Tuesday (5), the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, stated that a new stoppage in the production of radiopharmaceuticals could occur in the middle of this month, if public funds are not directed to the initiative.

During the participation in the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Minister Pontes defended that Congress approve, this week, the necessary budget supplementation for the importation of nuclear inputs. With the arrival of raw materials, the production of cancer drugs and substances for imaging exams could be resumed.

For example, the Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen) is responsible for 63% of national production. However, Ipen has already stopped production once this year, between days 19 September and October 1st. During this period, some hospitals even announced the interruption of cancer treatments and exams.

    Production of drugs for the treatment of cancer may stop in October (Image: Reproduction/Colin Behrens/Pixabay)

    Temporarily, production was resumed. For this, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), responsible for managing Ipen, needed to announce the release of R$ million for the import of inputs. Now, the minister is asking for more revenue to continue this national production.

    Issue of radiopharmaceuticals in Brazil

    “The problem is not solved. We got this transfer of BRL 19 million now, but in a week or two, at the most, will stop production again, until this PLN is approved with R$ 20 [milhões], then another with R$ 63 [milhões] until the end of the year”, said minister Pontes, in his speech at the Commission.

    The current situation is a consequence of the budget of 2021, which was sent to Congress by the Ministry of Economy with a cut in the amount foreseen for the operation of Ipen. According to Pontes, the budget reduction occurs every year — at least since 2021 — but, as the budget for this one year was approved late — only in April — there was not enough time to find a solution.

    To get around the situation, it was suggested that Congress approve a kind of shielding in the budget for the production of radiopharmaceuticals. While the situation remains unresolved, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved a resolution, at the end of September, to allow the exceptional importation of radiopharmaceuticals.

    Source: Agência Brasil

