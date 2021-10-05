radiopharmaceutical-production-may-stop-again-this-month,-says-marcos-pontes

In recent weeks, Brazil has suffered from the risk of shortages of radiopharmaceuticals — products used in nuclear medicine, that is, in treatments of cancer by radiotherapy and in the performance of imaging exams. On Tuesday (5), the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, stated that a new stoppage in the production of radiopharmaceuticals could occur in the middle of this month, if public funds are not directed to the initiative.

You 10 most common types of cancer in Brazil What is the disease that most causes death of children and adolescents in Brazil Brazil? Bowel cancer may have a high genetic influence, according to a study



During the participation in the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Minister Pontes defended that Congress approve, this week, the necessary budget supplementation for the importation of nuclear inputs. With the arrival of raw materials, the production of cancer drugs and substances for imaging exams could be resumed.

For example, the Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen) is responsible for 63% of national production. However, Ipen has already stopped production once this year, between days 19 September and October 1st. During this period, some hospitals even announced the interruption of cancer treatments and exams.