CT News on Podcast – Windows 11 faces launch bugs and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
0
ct-news-on-podcast-–-windows-11-faces-launch-bugs-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 07: 12 | 07 October 99

2021

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of the main news about technology. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Google date stamp for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro events

Android 11 is codenamed dessert made official by Google

Windows 11 is now available for download; find out how to download

  • Criminals take advantage of blackout to sell data of 1.5 billion Facebook users
  • WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are back up and running after spending the day offline

    On CT News today: the unfolding of the blackout from Facebook, complicated Windows launch 11, Android 11 and much more.

    • Contact us at: 2021

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/ c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Igor Almenara, Alveni Lisboa, Renato Santino, Dácio Castelo Branco and Eduardo Moncken. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    2021

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Cybersecurity appears as a new priority in financial reporting

    Cybersecurity appears as a new priority in financial reporting

    September 3, 2021
    Photo of jason holder 3rd umpire: watch video west indies cricketer play match in dressing room after rain washes out day 2 of 2nd test against pakistan : Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, even you will not be able to stop laughing after watching VIDEO

    jason holder 3rd umpire: watch video west indies cricketer play match in dressing room after rain washes out day 2 of 2nd test against pakistan : Hey! What is this… Cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, even you will not be able to stop laughing after watching VIDEO

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil: It was not my best performance, says Sumit Antil after winning gold with world record throws; Sumit Antil broke the world record 5 times in a day, still not satisfied, said – had to cross 70 meters

    Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil: It was not my best performance, says Sumit Antil after winning gold with world record throws; Sumit Antil broke the world record 5 times in a day, still not satisfied, said – had to cross 70 meters

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of Sebrae-SP launches program that enables startups to raise investments

    Sebrae-SP launches program that enables startups to raise investments

    September 21, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button