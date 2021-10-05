CT News on Podcast – Windows 11 faces launch bugs and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of the main news about technology. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Google date stamp for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro events

Android 11 is codenamed dessert made official by Google

Windows 11 is now available for download; find out how to download

Criminals take advantage of blackout to sell data of 1.5 billion Facebook users