3-apps-to-turn-your-cell-phone-into-a-webcam

With the strong presence of videoconferencing in everyday life, your computer’s built-in webcam may not be enough to bring you the ideal image quality. In this case, purchasing a new camera is a common alternative. However, if you don’t want to spend money right now, you can use your cell phone to turn it into a webcam with the help of applications.

5 platforms for you to broadcast a live

How to turn your cell phone into a WebCam with OBS Studio

In addition to downloading these apps on your mobile, you will also need to install the respective software on your computer to link the devices. The connection can be made in two ways: by Wi-Fi, with the devices connected to the same network, or by USB cable. In the second option, on Android phones, you need to enable USB debugging. With your phone connected, you can select it as a video option for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other video conferencing options. O which is USB debugging: know how to enable or disable this function on Android Want to use your phone as a webcam? Check the list of apps that perform this function! Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 1. Camo Compatibility: Android, iOS



Price:

free

Still in the early access stage, Camo is a tool that draws attention due to the variety of options in the computer software . The application can be used for Windows or macOS and only connects using a USB cable. The great advantage of this platform is the ability to make adjustments to your image to take advantage of your camera’s potential even more.

App only needs a USB cable to connect the cell phone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

On your mobile, the Camo app it is only used to connect it to your computer. The process is fast and does not need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as in other cases. If you have not yet enabled USB debugging on your Android, the application displays a step by step procedure. To download the client on your computer, click here.

On your computer, Camo Studio gives you access to a versatile tool for making various adjustments to your image. The Camo Client offers features to change the frame rate and other manual camera adjustments such as exposure, ISO, focus and white balance. To remove the watermark and activate all features on your computer, you need to purchase a subscription starting at US$4.90 per month.