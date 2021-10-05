3 apps to turn your cell phone into a webcam

With the strong presence of videoconferencing in everyday life, your computer’s built-in webcam may not be enough to bring you the ideal image quality. In this case, purchasing a new camera is a common alternative. However, if you don’t want to spend money right now, you can use your cell phone to turn it into a webcam with the help of applications.

  • In addition to downloading these apps on your mobile, you will also need to install the respective software on your computer to link the devices. The connection can be made in two ways: by Wi-Fi, with the devices connected to the same network, or by USB cable. In the second option, on Android phones, you need to enable USB debugging. With your phone connected, you can select it as a video option for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other video conferencing options.

    Want to use your phone as a webcam? Check the list of apps that perform this function!

    1. Camo

    • Compatibility:

      Android, iOS

Price:

free

Still in the early access stage, Camo is a tool that draws attention due to the variety of options in the computer software . The application can be used for Windows or macOS and only connects using a USB cable. The great advantage of this platform is the ability to make adjustments to your image to take advantage of your camera’s potential even more.

App only needs a USB cable to connect the cell phone (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

On your mobile, the Camo app it is only used to connect it to your computer. The process is fast and does not need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as in other cases. If you have not yet enabled USB debugging on your Android, the application displays a step by step procedure. To download the client on your computer, click here.

On your computer, Camo Studio gives you access to a versatile tool for making various adjustments to your image. The Camo Client offers features to change the frame rate and other manual camera adjustments such as exposure, ISO, focus and white balance. To remove the watermark and activate all features on your computer, you need to purchase a subscription starting at US$4.90 per month.

2. DroidCam

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free

    DroidCam is one of the oldest options for using your cell phone as a webcam. The client for computers has versions for Linux and Windows, with the possibility of connecting the devices via USB cable or by credentials in the same Wi-Fi network. To download the client, click here.

    Application is a popular option for the function (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    When you open DroidCam on your mobile, the application displays the IP address and a platform port. On your computer, you need to enter the same credentials to connect via Wi-Fi. In case you experience problems with the network, there is the alternative to use the USB cable for the process. During use, you can lock your phone’s screen to save battery power.

    • How to turn your phone into a webcam

    DroidCam still has additional versions. There is the DroidCam OBS (Android), version for Android adapted for the broadcast software OBS Studio. DroidCamX (Android) is a paid version of the app, offered for R$ 90,1024, with HD recording options and more features for image adjustments. On iOS, all these versions are concentrated in the same app.

    3. XSplit Connect: Webcam

    • Compatibility: Android, iOS

  • Price: free

    • XSplit is a popular streaming software with several tools to configure your live. In addition to allowing the use of graphic resources, the platform also provides XSPlit Connect: Webcam to use your cell phone camera in meetings, live broadcasts on Twitch and other possibilities.

    App can be used with XSplit (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    To use your cell phone on your computer, you need to download XSplit VCam, available for Windows and masOS: click here to download it. With VCam, you can connect your cell phone and still blur or replace the background of your image. So, before an important meeting, it’s worth checking out the software.

    The connection to your cell phone is via Wi-Fi, as long as the devices are connected to the same network. The free version of VCam on computers displays a software watermark. To remove it, you must purchase a paid version, with plans starting at US$ 8.

