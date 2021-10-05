Keep voting to make Canaltech the iBest Award champion!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 5, 2021
1
keep-voting-to-make-canaltech-the-ibest-award-champion!

Last week, the iBest Award social networks released a partial of the Technology category and guess what: we are doing well in the race. All this is thanks to you, canaltecher, who follow our content daily and honor us with your vote. But this momentary result does not mean victory and we need even more effort to lead the award.

Even those who voted in the past stages need to do this process again; after all, in this final phase all previous votes were reset. You can only vote once per registration, but nothing prevents you from calling your friends, family and co-workers to give your support to Canaltech.

Voting is open on the iBest website until this day 24 October, but don’t expect that too long. The winners of each area will be announced between the 8th and 14 November on the iBest website and social networks, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place until the end of the year.

Last year we were winners in the Technology Content category and we want to repeat the dose in 2021. This recognition is very important, after all, we work hard to bring you quality journalism every day.

How to vote for Canaltech in the iBest Award 471880

To register your vote you need a quick registration. Those who voted in the last stage can go straight to the Technology category. See how easy it is to help us:

Step 1: Access the iBest Award voting page 2019. The following image will appear:

This is the main page of the award (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech)

Step 2:

In the upper right corner, click on “Sign in” and enter your login and password. If you already have an account, skip to Step 4; if not, you will need to create one by clicking the “Sign in with Facebook” or “Sign in with Gmail” button;

After logging in, you can choose whether or not to receive the results first hand (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 3: To register, you must enter all the requested information;

Fill in all the data requested to complete the registration (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 4 : Once logged in, you will be back to the home screen. Look for the Technology category (or click here to go straight) and hit the “Vote now” button;

How are you doing in alphabetical order, you need to scroll the screen to find the Technology category (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 5: Search for the icon and name of the Canaltech, press “Vote” and then confirm;

Canaltech must be the first to appear in the listing and will have this yellow “tick” when you click (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 6: In this window that opened , you will have the confirmation of the vote;

You can use the icons to share the vote link with more people (Image: Capture of screen/Canaltech)

That’s it, all right ! If you want to be sure of confirming the vote, go back to the categories page and check if our logo appears:

If it appears, it’s because the vote was tallied (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The year of 2019 is historic for Canaltech: award nominations, growth, new professionals in the team and an increasing audience. These results are only possible thanks to you, our reader, who support us in attitudes like this. Thank you so much!

iBest Award: The Triumphal Return

The iBest Award came back in 2019, after years of hiatus, and now goes to the second year of the dispute in sequence. Before the resumption, others had already been carried out 14 editions — of 1120 The 2008 — which makes it the biggest Brazilian award destined to consecrate successful initiatives on the internet.

In 2021, the iBest Award highlights the best digital initiatives in dozens of categories, in which we are competing in “Technology “. After going through two previous selection phases, the last step puts us face to face with the other two most voted sites in the previous step. The big winner will be the one with the most votes at this stage and announced in November, on a date to be defined.

Why vote for Canaltech?

Active since 2008, the Canaltech is a reference when it comes to informing the general public about everything related to technology. We are a multimedia platform with content production in text, audio and video. With a strong presence on YouTube and social networks, our mission is to bring people relevant information, always using accessible language, and without neglecting the responsibility for the quality of information and fact checking.

In addition to the iBest Award 503376 for Best Brazil’s Technology Content, CT was recognized by the Digital Influencers Award in the Digital Technology category in its editions of 2019, 2018 and 2020. We were also awarded, in 2019 and in 2020, with the ESET Award for Journalism in Cybersecurity.

We are counting on you to help us win the trophy for the best Brazilian internet technology content. Vote now and help us take the iBest Award 503383 home!

