pluto's-atmosphere-is-diminishing.-why-does-it-happen?

According to the data collected in the star’s concealment, which lasted about two minutes, the general atmospheric abundance is beginning to disappear. This is because it falls back onto the dwarf planet’s surface, then freezes. This was verified through a W-shaped profile in the concealment light, indicating that, in the middle of the process, a “flash” of the eclipsed light ended up “escaping”.

The tenuous atmosphere around Pluto’s shadow (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JHUAPL/Southwest Research Institute)

The composition of Pluto’s atmosphere is dominated by nitrogen and sustained by the vapor pressure of its surface ice. This means that small changes in the temperature of the dwarf planet’s frozen surface would result in large changes in the density of its atmosphere. But what caused these changes in temperature? The answer is simple: the distance from the Sun.

Pluto takes 248 years terrestrial to complete a complete revolution around the Sun, in an elliptical trajectory, that is, in an oval shape. This means that its distance from the Sun varies, with the closest point calculated to be around 25 astronomical units of the Sun (1 AU is the distance from Earth to Sun) and the farthest point in 25 AU. That is, Pluto can be 30 times farther from the Sun than the average distance between Earth and our star .

It has been at least 25 years that Pluto is moving away from the Sun, but only now are the effects of this distance appearing in its atmosphere. Astronomers attribute this to a heat-conserving effect, just as the sand on a beach is warmer in the late afternoon, even with the sun’s weakest, because of the build-up of heat throughout the day.

The findings will help scientists improve their understanding of the ice sheets on Pluto, in particular the possible compositions that correspond to heat transfer mechanisms. Ultimately, this will help create more accurate atmospheric models for simulations involving the dwarf planet.

