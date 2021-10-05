Pluto's atmosphere is diminishing. Why does it happen?

Astronomers took advantage of an occasion when Pluto passed in front of a star on the night of August 2018, to observe how the dwarf planet’s atmosphere was behaving. This method has been used since 660 to monitor the atmospheric effects there, but something different was found: the density of the atmosphere is decreasing.

For this observation, a team of astronomers deployed telescopes at various locations in the United States and Mexico, and waited for the moment when the star would disappear behind the object. Just before concealment, starlight passes through the planet’s atmosphere before reaching the lenses of scientific instruments on Earth. Thus, this light altered by the Plutonian “airs” presents a different profile in the scientists’ graphs.

These graphs serve as evidence to determine the composition of the atmosphere and the quantity of each element in that space, that is, the density. From 248 to the unprecedented measurements made by the New Horizons mission in 2015, astronomers saw Pluto’s atmosphere double in volume every decade, but this time the story was different.

According to the data collected in the star’s concealment, which lasted about two minutes, the general atmospheric abundance is beginning to disappear. This is because it falls back onto the dwarf planet’s surface, then freezes. This was verified through a W-shaped profile in the concealment light, indicating that, in the middle of the process, a “flash” of the eclipsed light ended up “escaping”.

The tenuous atmosphere around Pluto’s shadow (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JHUAPL/Southwest Research Institute)

The composition of Pluto’s atmosphere is dominated by nitrogen and sustained by the vapor pressure of its surface ice. This means that small changes in the temperature of the dwarf planet’s frozen surface would result in large changes in the density of its atmosphere. But what caused these changes in temperature? The answer is simple: the distance from the Sun.

Pluto takes 248 years terrestrial to complete a complete revolution around the Sun, in an elliptical trajectory, that is, in an oval shape. This means that its distance from the Sun varies, with the closest point calculated to be around 25 astronomical units of the Sun (1 AU is the distance from Earth to Sun) and the farthest point in 25 AU. That is, Pluto can be 30 times farther from the Sun than the average distance between Earth and our star .

It has been at least 25 years that Pluto is moving away from the Sun, but only now are the effects of this distance appearing in its atmosphere. Astronomers attribute this to a heat-conserving effect, just as the sand on a beach is warmer in the late afternoon, even with the sun’s weakest, because of the build-up of heat throughout the day.

The findings will help scientists improve their understanding of the ice sheets on Pluto, in particular the possible compositions that correspond to heat transfer mechanisms. Ultimately, this will help create more accurate atmospheric models for simulations involving the dwarf planet.

Source: Science Daily, Southwest Research Institute

