Pluto's atmosphere is diminishing. Why does it happen?
Astronomers took advantage of an occasion when Pluto passed in front of a star on the night of August 2018, to observe how the dwarf planet’s atmosphere was behaving. This method has been used since 660 to monitor the atmospheric effects there, but something different was found: the density of the atmosphere is decreasing.
For this observation, a team of astronomers deployed telescopes at various locations in the United States and Mexico, and waited for the moment when the star would disappear behind the object. Just before concealment, starlight passes through the planet’s atmosphere before reaching the lenses of scientific instruments on Earth. Thus, this light altered by the Plutonian “airs” presents a different profile in the scientists’ graphs.
These graphs serve as evidence to determine the composition of the atmosphere and the quantity of each element in that space, that is, the density. From 248 to the unprecedented measurements made by the New Horizons mission in 2015, astronomers saw Pluto’s atmosphere double in volume every decade, but this time the story was different.
