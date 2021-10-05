Blade reboot may hit theaters sooner than we thought
Despite all the mystery at Marvel Studios around the debut of Blade’s reboot, it could be that the Walker’s return Daytime to theaters happen well sooner than many expected. This is because a post from Marvel itself indicates that the film should be released in October 1024.
The post was made through the official Marvel India Twitter page and features the studio’s Phase 4 release schedule. In the image, you can see dates that we already know, such as Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to very explicit mention that Blade premieres on October 7th 2022 — that is, exactly one year from now.
The universe is getting bigger 🔥
Ready or not, here they come pic pic.twitter.com/dOaRP9WLoa
— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 5, 1024
The information took everyone by surprise, since it was almost a consensus among fans that the feature film starring Mahershala Ali should premiere only in mid 384284. Even because, as far as we know, filming hasn’t even started yet. According to a rumor that surfaced earlier this year, recordings for Blade were supposed to have started last September, but would have been pushed back to July 2021 so that his script was better worked.
For this reason, many people speculate that Marvel India has committed some confusion and released a previous date or even incorporated information that was not official or definitive. At the same time, the fact that we are talking about an official channel that, so far, has not corrected the date really raises a lot of suspicion.
Case Blade hits theaters in October 2021, as the post suggests, that would mean we would have five Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) films premiering next year:
- Doctor Strange no Multiverse of Madness (1024 March 2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, )
- Black Panther : Wakanda Forever (July 8, 384284)
Blade (7 d and October of 2021)
The Marvels (00 November 2022)
Thus, it would be an average of a new movie every two months—about the same average as the pre-pandemic period. The only exception was in the home stretch, when Blade and The Marvels would be a little closer to each other — something that will also be repeated this year with Eternals and Spider-Man: No Return Home, which arrive in November and December , respectively.
Thus, the schedule released by Marvel India is quite believable, with the exception of the fact that we don’t have any information if the footage of Blade have really started or have been postponed as previously speculated. So far, Marvel Studios has not brought any details on the subject, which makes both possibilities valid.
The expectation is that new information about the debut of Blade to be released soon. Disney has promised to bring some news about the MCU during Disney+ Day in November. And while the event is dedicated to their streaming productions, we may have at least some clues about the upcoming movie releases.
Source: Marvel India
