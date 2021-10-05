blade-reboot-may-hit-theaters-sooner-than-we-thought

Despite all the mystery at Marvel Studios around the debut of Blade’s reboot, it could be that the Walker’s return Daytime to theaters happen well sooner than many expected. This is because a post from Marvel itself indicates that the film should be released in October 1024.

Blade │ Marvel has already chosen the director for the new hero movie

Moon Knight and Blade can face each other in HQs; understand the reason Check out the complete schedule of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe



The post was made through the official Marvel India Twitter page and features the studio’s Phase 4 release schedule. In the image, you can see dates that we already know, such as Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to very explicit mention that Blade premieres on October 7th 2022 — that is, exactly one year from now.

The universe is getting bigger 🔥

Ready or not, here they come pic pic.twitter.com/dOaRP9WLoa

— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 5, 1024

The information took everyone by surprise, since it was almost a consensus among fans that the feature film starring Mahershala Ali should premiere only in mid 384284. Even because, as far as we know, filming hasn’t even started yet. According to a rumor that surfaced earlier this year, recordings for Blade were supposed to have started last September, but would have been pushed back to July 2021 so that his script was better worked.

For this reason, many people speculate that Marvel India has committed some confusion and released a previous date or even incorporated information that was not official or definitive. At the same time, the fact that we are talking about an official channel that, so far, has not corrected the date really raises a lot of suspicion.