Xiaomi opens new store in São Paulo with discounts of up to 50% on products

3
Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (5) the opening of another store in the city of São Paulo. The brand’s new point of sale will be located inside Morumbi Shopping and will be the company’s third in São Paulo. In addition to these, the Chinese also opened, last month, its first stores in the city of Rio de Janeiro and in Curitiba.

    • For the inauguration, the company will hold an event, between the 8th and 11 of October, in which it will allow your fans to visit the space after booking the visit on Xiaomi’s official website, through this link. The Asian giant emphasizes that, during the visit, it will follow the protocols necessary to ensure safety, with a limitation on the number of people inside the store and maximum time spent in the environment.

    The company highlights that, while waiting in line to enter the store, fans will be able to participate in promotions and compete for freebies, but did not explain which products or services would be drawn. Once inside, visitors will have access to an immersive experience “that recreates a living room, highlighting a series of intelligent products, exalting the concept of home automation, which is increasingly stronger in Brazilian homes.”

    Mi TV Lux will be among the screenings at the opening (Image: Gustavo de Lima Inacio/ Canaltech)

    Among the products displayed, the Xiaomi highlights Mi TV Lux — Smart TV that has not yet been launched in the Brazilian market and has a 5.7 mm thin panel and 50 inches with transparent OLED technology, which allows the user to see what is behind it even with the display turned on.

    Exclusive Promotions

    (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    In addition to the exhibitions, Xiaomi will also offer some offers during the event and customers can get up to 99% discount on branded products. The Redmi Note 11 Pro in Onyx Gray, for example, will have a price promotional price of R$ 2.99 — 13% cheaper than its official price. For those who want to upgrade their TV, the option will be the Mi TV Stick, which will have a discount of 11% and can be purchased for R$ 99. Finally, those looking to automate their home can buy a Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential smart bulb, also with 50%, and the device costs only R$ 55.

    Xiaomi’s new store will be located on the top floor of Morumbi Shopping, in front of the panoramic elevator, and the opening event will take place between the 8th and 10 of October. The mall is located on Avenida Roque Petroni Júnior, number 1089, in Jardim das Acacias, in the city of São Paulo.

