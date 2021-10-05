Xiaomi opens new store in São Paulo with discounts of up to 50% on products
Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (5) the opening of another store in the city of São Paulo. The brand’s new point of sale will be located inside Morumbi Shopping and will be the company’s third in São Paulo. In addition to these, the Chinese also opened, last month, its first stores in the city of Rio de Janeiro and in Curitiba.
- New headset Xiaomi Bluetooth gamer is certified with images
For the inauguration, the company will hold an event, between the 8th and 11 of October, in which it will allow your fans to visit the space after booking the visit on Xiaomi’s official website, through this link. The Asian giant emphasizes that, during the visit, it will follow the protocols necessary to ensure safety, with a limitation on the number of people inside the store and maximum time spent in the environment.
The company highlights that, while waiting in line to enter the store, fans will be able to participate in promotions and compete for freebies, but did not explain which products or services would be drawn. Once inside, visitors will have access to an immersive experience “that recreates a living room, highlighting a series of intelligent products, exalting the concept of home automation, which is increasingly stronger in Brazilian homes.”
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!