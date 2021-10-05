Xiaomi opens new store in São Paulo with discounts of up to 50% on products

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (5) the opening of another store in the city of São Paulo. The brand’s new point of sale will be located inside Morumbi Shopping and will be the company’s third in São Paulo. In addition to these, the Chinese also opened, last month, its first stores in the city of Rio de Janeiro and in Curitiba.

New headset Xiaomi Bluetooth gamer is certified with images

Xiaomi seeks testers for MIUI 11; know how to apply

Xiaomi 10 Lite 5G NE is approved by Anatel and can now be sold in Brazil

For the inauguration, the company will hold an event, between the 8th and 11 of October, in which it will allow your fans to visit the space after booking the visit on Xiaomi’s official website, through this link. The Asian giant emphasizes that, during the visit, it will follow the protocols necessary to ensure safety, with a limitation on the number of people inside the store and maximum time spent in the environment.

The company highlights that, while waiting in line to enter the store, fans will be able to participate in promotions and compete for freebies, but did not explain which products or services would be drawn. Once inside, visitors will have access to an immersive experience “that recreates a living room, highlighting a series of intelligent products, exalting the concept of home automation, which is increasingly stronger in Brazilian homes.”