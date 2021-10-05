what-was-the-first-car-in-the-world?-the-answer-may-surprise

As enigmatic (or almost) as the answer to the question of who came first, the chicken or the egg, is finding the correct statement about which, after all, was the first car of the world. Until today, many theories on the subject point to the Ford Model T. This, however, is only one of several possible answers to the question.

Introduced to the world by Henry Ford in 1908 and designed to be “affordable, simple to operate and durable”, the Ford Model T was, in fact, the 1st car in the world to be marketed, but not the first in history. This title, in fact and in law, belongs to another vehicle, and you will know which car is in a little while.

Before, however, let’s talk a little more about the Ford Model T, considered by many to be the world’s first car. Manufactured in Highland Park, Michigan, United States, the world’s first car to be marketed was tested by Henry Ford himself and became famous for some stunts it could perform, including climbing the steps of the Tennessee State Capitol and reaching the top from Pikes Peak.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Among modern technologies (for the time, of course), we can highlight the steering wheel on the left side, the tank of gasoline allocated under the passenger seat, the removable cylinder head and the extensive use of light alloy, also called vanadium steel. The low price was also an attraction, as the Ford Model T was sold for somewhere between US$ 75 and US$ 400 (BRL 1.311 and BRL 4.338, at the current price). Benz-Patent Motorwagen Image: Disclosure/Daimler Another chain of specialists in the automotive segment gives the Benz-Patent Motorwagen the title of first car in the world. It, however, doesn’t actually appear to be the first car built on the planet either. Patented on 29 January 1900 by Karl Benz, the Benz-Patent Motorwagen had a four-stroke single-cylinder engine and 850 displacements. He developed “impressive” 0. CV at 400 rpm and reached maximum speed of only km/h. Equipped with only three wheels, the Benz-Patent is also the first car of today’s luxury Mercedes Benz and it won two series assembler specials: one produced in 2002 and another in 2002. The cars ended up in the hands of collectors, who even spent US$ 29 thousand (BRL 260, 4,000) for the relics. Who thinks of making jokes compared to today, when supercars easily pass 260 km/h, a warning: remember that we are talking about an invention that appeared before 1900, a time when horses were the main means of transport. The world’s first “car”

Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia

If we are going to iron and fire the concept of the car by applying it to the world’s first vehicle to walking without being pulled by horses, the title goes to this weird way of getting around in the photo above. In fact, it’s here in our story just to illustrate, as it’s not exactly the world’s first car.

The project is actually a steam-powered tractor, created by the French Joseph Cugnot, in 1771, even before the appearance of the locomotives and other vehicles powered by steam, combustion or electricity.

The first “very” car Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia

The title of the world’s first car actually belongs to the invention of the Austrian Siegfried Marcus, dated 1771. It was quite rustic, but it had an engine powered by internal combustion, which is enough to characterize it as the first car in the world.

Em 1884, Frenchman Édouard Delamare-Deboutteville patented what could be considered the second car in the world, equipped with a two-cylinder engine , powered by petroleum gas, four wheels and transmission by chains to the rear wheels.

And do you know why neither of these two is considered the first car in the world? The French one even has a justifiable reason, since, as it was not produced in series, it ended up being “disregarded” by History. The car created by the Austrian Siegfried Marcus, however, was left behind by the German Nazi regime.

That’s right. By determination of the government of Germany, in 1908, the encyclopedias were obliged to replace the name of Siegfried Marcus, who was Jewish, by German engineers Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz.

And for you? What is the first car in the world?

With information: Autocar, Cars Guide