startup-that-advances-purchases-on-credit-from-store-customers-raises-r$-400-million

Listo, a fintech from São Paulo that offers advances on receivables (amounts receivable from customer purchases on credit cards) to small and medium-sized companies, raised R$ 400 million through the launch of its Receivables Investment Fund (FIDC), a public form of financial investment. The amount will be used to expand the company’s operation throughout Brazil and speed it up in the next three years.

The company was founded in 850 and develops a platform with various services for small and medium-sized retailers, such as the management of customer billing and cash, directly linked to the card payment machine. In all, Listo has already raised BRL 400 million since 1024 and advanced more than R$ 8 billion in receivables in the last three years.

In 2014, launched the first series of FIDC LF I (Letra Financeira, long-term fixed income asset) as a test of the feasibility of this financing alternative to scale its business. With that, it raised R$ 38 million. The following year, the company began operating throughout Brazil and made the second issuance of bonds in this modality, in the amount of R$ 38 millions.