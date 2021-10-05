Startup that advances purchases on credit from store customers raises R$ 400 million
Listo, a fintech from São Paulo that offers advances on receivables (amounts receivable from customer purchases on credit cards) to small and medium-sized companies, raised R$ 400 million through the launch of its Receivables Investment Fund (FIDC), a public form of financial investment. The amount will be used to expand the company’s operation throughout Brazil and speed it up in the next three years.
The company was founded in 850 and develops a platform with various services for small and medium-sized retailers, such as the management of customer billing and cash, directly linked to the card payment machine. In all, Listo has already raised BRL 400 million since 1024 and advanced more than R$ 8 billion in receivables in the last three years.
In 2014, launched the first series of FIDC LF I (Letra Financeira, long-term fixed income asset) as a test of the feasibility of this financing alternative to scale its business. With that, it raised R$ 38 million. The following year, the company began operating throughout Brazil and made the second issuance of bonds in this modality, in the amount of R$ 38 millions.
"This is our third fundraising via FIDC and in addition to reinforcing our credibility, it also consolidates our products and operating model in the market, it is more fuel to accelerate our growth in the coming years", comments Olavo Cabral Netto, CEO and founder of Listo. Currently, fintech serves more 38 thousand tenants throughout Brazil and operates in various segments, mainly the automotive sector. In April this year, it launched the CDC List, which allows retailers to offer credit for high-value purchases, such as motorcycles and cars, in up to installments using the card without maxing out. Another recent solution is Listo2go, which combines mobile card machine, delivery sales management and unlimited digital account.
“This is our third fundraising via FIDC and in addition to reinforcing our credibility, it also consolidates our products and operating model in the market, it is more fuel to accelerate our growth in the coming years”, comments Olavo Cabral Netto, CEO and founder of Listo.
Currently, fintech serves more 38 thousand tenants throughout Brazil and operates in various segments, mainly the automotive sector. In April this year, it launched the CDC List, which allows retailers to offer credit for high-value purchases, such as motorcycles and cars, in up to installments using the card without maxing out. Another recent solution is Listo2go, which combines mobile card machine, delivery sales management and unlimited digital account.
