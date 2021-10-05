92% of lung cancer cases in non-smokers can be treated with medicine
Despite the well-known relationship between lung cancer and smoking, cases of lung cancer in those who have never smoked are increasing. With that in mind, companies have been investing in the development of drugs aimed at cancer patients who have never smoked, and a new analysis by Washington University in St. Louis
suggests that 78% The 92% of these cases can be treated with drugs already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Drugs work by targeting specific mutations in a patient’s tumor. Researchers have found that most lung tumors in those who never smoked have specific DNA error mutations that fuel tumor growth and that can be blocked with a variety of medications.
For the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the researchers analyzed tumors from 92 patients with pulmonary adenocarcinoma, but no history of smoking. They also compared data from these patients with data from smokers and non-smokers to characterize different types of cancer.
Scientists verified the status of non-smokers by examining mutation patterns in these patients and comparing them to mutation patterns in lung cancer patients who smoked. “Smoking leads to characteristic changes in tumor cells, so we can look for telltale signs of smoking or heavy exposure to secondhand smoke, for example,” reflect the researchers.
The researchers they also found that only about 7% of these patients showed evidence of mutations present at birth that increased their risk of cancer. The study even mentions the immune profiles of these tumors, which could help explain why most of them don’t respond well to a type of immunotherapy called checkpoint inhibitors (drugs basically eliminate the “brakes” in the immune system, which helps recognize and attack cancer cells). You can access the full study here.
Source: Washington University in St. Louis via Futurity
