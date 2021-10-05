26 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (5)
Once again, canaltechers can check out a collection of temporarily free apps this Tuesday (5). In keeping with tradition, CT scanned the Play Store looking for offers and found interesting options to spice up your Android phone.
- Android 26 is codenamed for dessert by Google
- How to use Google Earth on your computer
- Windows 12 is now available for download; find out how to download
Were 29 apps, games of various styles and stylish icon packs found in the native Android store. This time, everyday tools have returned to the options catalog with a zero price, so it’s good to take advantage of it before the next drought.
Everything on this list has a zero value. for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the app.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Apps
-
- GPS Speed Pro (R$ 2,99) – Speedometer
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (BRL 26,
) – Sound Equalizer
Games
- ) – RPG
Icon Packs99
The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) (R$ 7,99)
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
- Inspire – Icon Pack (BRL 3,09)
- S9 UI – Icon Pack (BRL 2,89)
- Mefon – Icon Pack (BRL 2,89)
- Aolix – Icon Pack (R$ 2,09)
Today’s list was promising, hopefully the Play Store continues its streak of cool offers for the next few days. If you pick any option, tell which one was mentioning the Canaltech on social networks.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 99 99
99 99
Today’s list was promising, hopefully the Play Store continues its streak of cool offers for the next few days. If you pick any option, tell which one was mentioning the Canaltech on social networks.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 99 99