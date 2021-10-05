26 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (5)

2
26-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-tuesday-(5)

Once again, canaltechers can check out a collection of temporarily free apps this Tuesday (5). In keeping with tradition, CT scanned the Play Store looking for offers and found interesting options to spice up your Android phone.

    Were 29 apps, games of various styles and stylish icon packs found in the native Android store. This time, everyday tools have returned to the options catalog with a zero price, so it’s good to take advantage of it before the next drought.

    Everything on this list has a zero value. for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the app.

    Apps

  • GPS Speed ​​Pro (R$ 2,99) – Speedometer
  • Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (BRL 26,

) – Sound Equalizer

Games

  • Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home (R$ 4,49) – Action
  • Stickman Master: League of Shadow – Ninja Fight (BRL 1,29) – Action
  • ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP (BRL 4,99) – RPG
  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) (R$ 3,39) – RPG
  • Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight (BRL 1,29) – RPG
  • Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG (BRL 1,29) – Action
  • Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD (R$ 1,29) – RPG
  • Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (BRL 4,29) – RPG
  • Total War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (BRL 4,89 ) – Strategy
  • Manguni Squad (BRL 1,12) – Action
  • Grow a VIP zombie – Merge Zombies (BRL 9,89) – Casual
  • Neo Monsters (R$ 0,49) – RPG
  • Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (R$ 2,
      ) – RPG
    • Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple (BRL 8,49) – Action
    • Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior (BRL 1,39) – Action
    • Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword (BRL 1,29) – Action
    • Legend Guardians – Action RPG (BRL 1,29) – RPG

      • Icon Packs99

        The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) (R$ 7,99)
      • Pixel Net White – Icon Pack (BRL 5,99)
      • Inspire – Icon Pack (BRL 3,09)
      • S9 UI – Icon Pack (BRL 2,89)
      • Mefon – Icon Pack (BRL 2,89)
      • Aolix – Icon Pack (R$ 2,09)

        • Today’s list was promising, hopefully the Play Store continues its streak of cool offers for the next few days. If you pick any option, tell which one was mentioning the Canaltech on social networks.

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

