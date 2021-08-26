Motorola releases Ready For wirelessly and via PC for new Edge 20 line

Motorola launched its new premium smartphones, Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro, in the Brazilian market a few days ago. Among the highlights of the new lineup are the 108 MP main camera and the 1 billion color OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, but also an enhanced version of the so-called Ready For.

In new devices, Motorola brought the possibility of using the feature without the need for cables. This is a big step forward, as one of the biggest criticisms of Ready For on the Moto G100 was the mandatory use of a USB Type-C to HDMI cable or USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable. Now, to use it wirelessly, just connect a TV compatible with Miracast technology and on your smartphone, pull the notification center and enable the Ready For feature.

Another novelty is Ready For PC, which, as the name implies, makes it possible to use the mobile phone’s desktop interface on a computer running the Windows 10 operating system. To use it on a computer, you need to download the Ready For wizard for Windows at www.motorola.com/ready-for. With the wizard open, a QR code will be displayed, which must be scanned with the smartphone, to allow use of the feature in Windows.

In addition, you can also use mobile data from your cell phone to connect to Ready For PC. In the PC wizard, just click Share Mobile Data and connect your smartphone via USB-C. With Ready For PC, you can use your smartphone as a webcam for your PC.

It is noteworthy that Ready For PC is available for all smartphones in the Motorola Edge 20 line, but in the case of Ready For wireless, only Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro are supported.

