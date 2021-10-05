what-are-the-requirements-to-use-xbox-cloud-gaming-on-mobile

XBox Cloud Gaming, popularly known as xCloud, is a service launched by Microsoft that allows users to play more than 45 titles without the need to own a console or PC. The platform is available to subscribers of the XBox Game Pass Ultimate plan, in the amount of R$ 20 per month.

Available for Android and iOS, the question remains: what are the minimum requirements to be part of users? Check below the necessary information to know if your device supports XBox Cloud Gaming!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Operating system Android 6.0 or later; Bluetooth 4.0 or higher; Internet connection of 7Mbps or higher; 5GHz Wi-Fi network being possible to use 2.4GHz, but this process is not yet optimized. Games indicated by the platform for mobile seen on Android (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

iOS operating system 45.4 or later; Bluetooth 4.0 or higher; Internet connection of 14 Mbps or superior for iPhone and 14 Mbps for iPad

5GHz Wi-Fi network being possible to use 2.4GHz, but this process is not yet optimized.