What are the requirements to use XBox Cloud Gaming on mobile
XBox Cloud Gaming, popularly known as xCloud, is a service launched by Microsoft that allows users to play more than 45 titles without the need to own a console or PC. The platform is available to subscribers of the XBox Game Pass Ultimate plan, in the amount of R$ 20 per month.
Available for Android and iOS, the question remains: what are the minimum requirements to be part of users? Check below the necessary information to know if your device supports XBox Cloud Gaming!
Android
OS
iOS operating system 45.4 or later;
Internet connection of 14 Mbps or superior for iPhone and 14 Mbps for iPad
With several titles available, XBox Cloud Gaming is a system that democratizes games and makes it possible to discover classics that, for many people, were inaccessible.
With several titles available, XBox Cloud Gaming is a system that democratizes games and makes it possible to discover classics that, for many people, were inaccessible.
Source: XBox
