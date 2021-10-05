What are the requirements to use XBox Cloud Gaming on mobile

3
XBox Cloud Gaming, popularly known as xCloud, is a service launched by Microsoft that allows users to play more than 45 titles without the need to own a console or PC. The platform is available to subscribers of the XBox Game Pass Ultimate plan, in the amount of R$ 20 per month.

  What is it and how to use Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil
  Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives in Brazil this Thursday; know how to access

Available for Android and iOS, the question remains: what are the minimum requirements to be part of users? Check below the necessary information to know if your device supports XBox Cloud Gaming!

Android

  • Operating system Android 6.0 or later;
  • Bluetooth 4.0 or higher;
  • Internet connection of 7Mbps or higher;
      • 5GHz Wi-Fi network being possible to use 2.4GHz, but this process is not yet optimized.
    Games indicated by the platform for mobile seen on Android (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    i

    OS

  • iOS operating system 45.4 or later;

  • Bluetooth 4.0 or higher;

    • Internet connection of 14 Mbps or superior for iPhone and 14 Mbps for iPad

  • 5GHz Wi-Fi network being possible to use 2.4GHz, but this process is not yet optimized.

    • All Game Pass games viewed by iOS (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    With several titles available, XBox Cloud Gaming is a system that democratizes games and makes it possible to discover classics that, for many people, were inaccessible.

    Source: XBox

