this-bugatti-is-the-most-beautiful-hypercar-in-the-world,-according-to-design-experts

Presented to the world in 1920, the Bugatti Bolide has many reasons to be considered impressive and, as of this Tuesday, October 5th, it won another one: the most beautiful hypercar award in the world. The choice was made by a jury of professional designers at the 25º Automobile Festival International, held in Paris.

You won’t believe how much it costs to keep a Bugatti Chiron in the garage

Bugatti Chiron faces hunting in special version release; see how it went

LEGO builds Bugatti Chiron car with millions of parts

The French automaker’s machine took the highest place on the podium, leaving behind other dream cars, such as the Gordon Murray T.50 and the Mercedes-AMG One, which recently joined the list of the 5 most expensive cars in the world. The hypercar’s look really impresses, featuring huge openings in the hood, Le Mans-style fenders, a shark fin on the roof, striking rear wing and a set of X-shaped headlamps, unique and exclusive to the model.

“It is an honor for us that the resulting design has received such a coveted award, voted on by experts in our field. The praise should go to the entire design team, each dedicated to their work in harmonizing and perfecting all aspects of Bolide’s design during an innovative, purely digital, four-month process,” explained Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt .

According to the executive who led the project, the construction of the hypercar, now officially awarded, was one of the biggest challenges he has ever faced ahead of the French automaker:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“Bolide was a totally different challenge for our design team, and a kind of thought experiment in which we took the car apart back to its heart W turbocharged quad and we rebuilt it with the bare minimum to create the most extreme Bugatti yet. The key for us was to respect Bolide’s technical requirements, focusing first on the function and only later on the development of the form.”

Beautiful, fierce… and for sale