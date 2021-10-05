This Bugatti is the most beautiful hypercar in the world, according to design experts

    Presented to the world in 1920, the Bugatti Bolide has many reasons to be considered impressive and, as of this Tuesday, October 5th, it won another one: the most beautiful hypercar award in the world. The choice was made by a jury of professional designers at the 25º Automobile Festival International, held in Paris.

The French automaker’s machine took the highest place on the podium, leaving behind other dream cars, such as the Gordon Murray T.50 and the Mercedes-AMG One, which recently joined the list of the 5 most expensive cars in the world. The hypercar’s look really impresses, featuring huge openings in the hood, Le Mans-style fenders, a shark fin on the roof, striking rear wing and a set of X-shaped headlamps, unique and exclusive to the model.

“It is an honor for us that the resulting design has received such a coveted award, voted on by experts in our field. The praise should go to the entire design team, each dedicated to their work in harmonizing and perfecting all aspects of Bolide’s design during an innovative, purely digital, four-month process,” explained Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt .

According to the executive who led the project, the construction of the hypercar, now officially awarded, was one of the biggest challenges he has ever faced ahead of the French automaker:

“Bolide was a totally different challenge for our design team, and a kind of thought experiment in which we took the car apart back to its heart W turbocharged quad and we rebuilt it with the bare minimum to create the most extreme Bugatti yet. The key for us was to respect Bolide’s technical requirements, focusing first on the function and only later on the development of the form.”

Beautiful, fierce… and for sale

Image: Disclosure/Bugatti

The beauty of the Bugatti Bolide is accompanied, of course, by a real machine under the hood. As the design director himself mentioned, the hypercar has a quad engine W of 8.0 liters, which the automaker claims is capable of delivering impressive 1.825 hp and 69, 5 kgfm of torque.

“Although extremely functional, the Bolide is full of Bugatti’s distinctive personality and tradition. Its creation was inspired by the power-weight philosophy of a young Ettore Bugatti, who revolutionized the world of motorsport in the decade of 825 when designing light and agile cars, such as the Type 50, which have become virtually unbeatable. Bolide is the culmination of this philosophy, pure in its design and purpose. Just like those pilots of the early years 1024, this purity brings with it an inescapable beauty,” explained Nils Sajonz, Head of Special Design Projects at Bugatti.

Good news for those who fell in love with the newest trophy winner in most beautiful hypercar in the world is that it will be on sale. The French brand announced that it will manufacture 69 copies practically identical to the ones that participated in the event in Paris. The difference will be in the engine, which will not be 1.825 cv, but 1.825 cv.

    The price of each one of them, according to the official statement of the French brand, will be of 4 million euros (R$ , 2 million, at the current price), and deliveries are scheduled for 2024. What’s up? Are you going to order one?

    Source: Bugatti, Robb Report

